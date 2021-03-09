Visitors to Frederick County's public libraries can now link up to free Wi-Fi without entering the buildings.
FCPL's new Wi-Fi signal reaches up to 150 to 200 feet outside of its nine branch buildings, according to a news release. Bookmobiles will also offer public Wi-Fi.
“We know access to high-speed internet is a critical need in our community and the disparity of access has only increased since the pandemic began,” Jason Marshall, manager of computer systems for FCPL, said in news release. “With outdoor Wi-Fi, customers will be able to once again use the library to conduct research, apply for jobs, or join video calls.”
No login is required. Users simply search for "FCPL" Wi-Fi on their devices. The signal should stretch to the parking lots of all branches with the exception of the C. Burr Artz library, which has the best outdoor signal along Carroll Creek and the amphitheater, according to FCPL.
"FCPL began this project in May 2020, when it was clear that the pandemic would have long-term effects on their operations. As numerous businesses and libraries nationwide looked to expand outdoor Wi-Fi, many service providers were inundated with requests which delayed the installation of the units," the release reads.
The library system says the broadband connection should be "extremely fast and reliable," so users with no home internet or a poor connection at home can still download FCPL's digital materials and enjoy them offline.
Bookmobiles will be outfitted with public-access Wi-Fi systems. Those who stop by a Bookmobile will be able to connect their device to the FCPL network and use the Bookmobile's 4G LTE mobile data service.
This boost is one of many changes the library system has instituted since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Other offerings include virtual programming, curbside pickup, personalized picks, wireless curbside printing, learning from home and book club bundles.
