Frederick County Public Libraries has launched a new initiative to help families with at-home learning.
The “Learning From Home” initiative will include new virtual programming, digital and physical resources, and services meant to help those learning and teaching from home.
“As soon as we knew students would be learning virtually this fall, we went to work on finding new ways to support our community. It was important that the library continue to be a hub of learning, and I think the tools we have gathered will really help families feel more confident with the schooling journey they are on,” Deb Spurrier, children’s services supervisor at Thurmont Regional Library, said in a statement.
One of the foundational resources is called “Brainfuse Help Now,” an online platform that provides homework help, writing assistance and test prep that is aligned with Maryland state educational standards for all students.
The platform also offers live tutoring in English and Spanish from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day and has a writing lab where students can upload their papers for expert assistance and feedback.
FCPL also plans to launch a live chat service soon, which will allow customers to communicate directly with library staff.
The library is also offering Smart Start Kits, which provide screen-free, educational enrichment for children in pre-Kindergarten through first grade.
All programs and resources are free and students can access them with their library card or by using their Frederick County Public Schools student ID number. For a full list of available online resources, go to www.fcpl.org/learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.