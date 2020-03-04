The 2020 Frederick County Spelling Bee will take place March 14 at the Frederick Community College JBK Theater.
The 27 elementary and middle students participating in the tournament won their individual school spelling bees and have no advanced to the county level.
The winner of the county title will advance directly to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. They will also receive a cash prize, accommodations, and expenses to participate in the national spelling bee as well as a copy of Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary.
This year the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held from May 24 through May 29 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Fort Washington, Maryland.
The Frederick County Spelling Bee is sponsored by The Frederick News-Post, Frederick County Public Libraries, and Frederick County Public Libraries. The event will start at 1:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
