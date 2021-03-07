The most striking image of what it’s like for schools to operate during a global pandemic can be found at Tuscorara High School.
The cafeteria, which was once filled with long tables where students would sit shoulder-to-shoulder munching on sandwiches and chatting, is now filled with rows of individual desks perfectly placed six feet apart.
If not for the serving lines and cash registers at the front of the lunchroom, one might mistake the space for a testing site or something out of a dystopian tale. The cafeteria, with rows of empty desks, speaks to how much schools have changed in the past year as the world has grappled with bringing back a sense of normalcy while trying to stay safe.
The cafeteria at Tuscarora High is one of the more emblematic images of the hybrid learning model that Frederick County Public Schools began on Feb. 16, but other examples can be found throughout schools, such as the floor markings at Orchard Grove Elementary School that are meant to remind students to maintain distance from one another, or the large white air filtration systems found in every single classroom across FCPS.
The News-Post was recently granted tours of both Tuscarora High and Orchard Grove Elementary when students were not present in the building to get a sense of what it’s like for students who have returned.
Under the hybrid learning model, students who opted to return to school buildings, attend class in-person on different days of the week depending on which cohort they were assigned to. Cohort A students attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays and Cohort B attends on Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, all FCPS students learn virtually from home while schools undergo deep cleanings.
Planning for the return of students was left largely up to each school’s administration. Based on building size, layout and other unique factors, each school came up with its own logistical plan.
Christopher Berry, principal of Tuscarora High, said the most challenging part of planning was figuring out how to utilize space in the building.
“To me, it was, ‘Can we implement the CDC guidelines on space with fidelity? And really do that in a way that still allowed us to do what we needed to do?’” he said.
Utilizing alternative spaces within school buildings to hold classes seems to be something that has become common across the county. At Tuscarora High, the auditorium is being used for some band classes, while the cafeteria at Orchard Grove Elementary is being used for physical education classes while students eat lunch at their desks in their classrooms.
Schools are also doing staggered dismissal times to avoid crowding, and some have even adjusted their daily schedule to send in-person students home earlier than normal. At Tuscarora High, students are dismissed at 12:30 p.m., Berry said.
Tuscarora High students attend all seven of their classes while they’re in the building, but the early dismissal has allowed for teachers to have planning time in the afternoons and hold online student support time, Berry said.
Orchard Grove Elementary has been able to work out a system where each classroom teacher only has one cohort of in-person students. Of the 600 students enrolled at Orchard Grove Elementary, about 40 percent opted for hybrid, said principal Jay Corrigan.
With minimal shifting of students to different classes, the school was able to give each classroom teacher only one cohort of students. For example, second-grade teacher Karen Rudy has a class of 25 students. Eleven of those students opted for hybrid, and they were all placed into Cohort B. This is unique to Orchard Grove Elementary. Many teachers across the county have students in both cohorts.
But this creativity has allowed Rudy to focus more on her virtual-only students at the beginning of the week and then shift to her in-person students when they come in on Thursdays and Fridays.
Juggling two groups of students has still been challenging though, said Rudy, and she called it a growing process. Her lesson plans have not changed much but since starting the hybrid model. Rudy has realized that previous classroom learning tactics like meeting with a small group of students while others learn independently is not as easy anymore.
Because of social distancing rules, Rudy can’t huddle with students quietly in one area of the room — they must stay at their desk.
“Obviously, teachers have a teacher voice, and the kids that aren’t working with you can hear everything you’re talking about with the other group, and they sometimes get focused on that,” she said.
Melanie Kalmar, a computer science and accounting teacher at Tuscarora High, agreed. She said it’s been difficult trying to keep her two groups of students on the same page.
“I’m constantly adapting, it’s nonstop ... trying to get the students that you have here and online in sync together, it’s a little difficult, and I’m always trying to do something where we’re all working together,” she said.
But regardless of the challenges, both women said having students back in their classrooms has been joyous beyond words.
“It’s been so exciting. The first day they came in I was watching...as kids were going to their other classrooms, and I mean I’m talking about it now and I have tears, that’s the feeling,” Rudy said. “It really is neat to have kids in the room with you finally and not have it be quiet in here all day long.”
Berry called it refreshing.
“No educator got into the business to teach kids virtually, and having students back in the building has been like breathing oxygen again,” he said. “There’s still a feeling of, ‘This is what we do,’ having kids here in front of us and having that interaction, and having relationships are the way education should be.”
Being back in school has also had an impact on students.
“I think overall kids are feeling happier to be in a building, to see their teacher face-to-face, and so I think there is an uplifting in a lot of kid’s moods,” said Jacqueline Cramer, assistant principal of Orchard Grove Elementary.
Rudy said students are happy to see friends again and be social and play with each other on the playground, even if it’s with restrictions.
There is still recovery to be had, though. The last year has been tough on students both academically and emotionally, and educators at both schools are fully aware of that.
Corrigan said initial data is showing some learning loss among students, but it’s nothing that can’t be fixed with targeted approaches and support.
Tuscarora High is developing a robust summer program to help students who may have fallen behind the last year, Berry said.
“We’re looking to do a lot of credit recovery for students that perhaps were close to getting that credit or they got online and didn’t quite do well so ... they don’t need to take the whole course again, but they need to assess and see where they are, and that’s going to involve a lot of students that might not traditionally [attend summer school],” he said.
Additionally, Berry said some students who were struggling more than others either academically or socially were allowed to come back in-person four days a week in order to get the full support they needed.
“Every school has climbed a lot of mountains to get here, and I think we’ve seen a really positive payoff. It’s not perfect, but we continue to make adjustments, and I’m happy to see students and I’m happy to know that it’s helpful to a lot of them to come back,” Berry said.
There are currently no plans to expand the hybrid model from its current form due to limited spacing in buildings. In a previous conversation with the News-Post, FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban said families can expect this learning model to stay in place through the end of the school year.
Plans for the 2021-2022 school year are contingent upon the pandemic and vaccinations. No public discussions have begun yet.
Before the hybrid model began, the approach was met with resistance from both teachers and the community. But now, almost a month into it, tweaks have been made, schools are slowly regaining a sense of normalcy and everyone is settling in.
“Teachers adapt, we change, and we make it work. I still trip and fall ... but it’s a good learning experience for me, and I think it will continue to be as we get further and further into the hybrid learning model,” Rudy said.
