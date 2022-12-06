Montessori New Site
Buy Now

Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School, which currently serves students in pre-K through eighth grade on Dill Avenue, is set to move into a larger building and begin offering a high school program by next fall. The new site will be this mostly vacant medical office suite at 915 Toll House Ave.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School, which currently serves students in pre-K through eighth grade, is set to move into a larger building and begin offering a high school program by next fall.

It will be the first charter school option for ninth through 12th graders in Frederick County. 

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Some info:

https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/education/blog/pros_cons_montessori_education/

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription