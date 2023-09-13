Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Frederick County Board of Education meeting on Wednesday during a pair of demonstrations related to the district's gender identity policies.
Liz Morgan holds a sign she made supporting Frederick County Board of Education Policy 443 during a demonstration Wednesday evening outside a school board meeting downtown. Two groups holding opposing views on the district’s gender identity policy lined East Street.
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Frederick County Board of Education meeting on Wednesday during a pair of passionate — and at times tense — demonstrations related to the district’s gender identity policies.
Local groups opposing the board's Policy 443 — which, among other things, directs school employees to use students’ preferred names and pronouns, and says school employees will keep a student’s gender identity private, not disclosing it to the student's parents or guardians, unless the child consents to sharing it — advertised the event as a “rally for parents’ rights."
Organizers included Transparency in Education and the local chapter of Moms for Liberty.
In response, advocates for the policy organized a counter-demonstration.
Many people on both sides toted signs and flags. Chants and loud music filled the air for about two hours. Inside, the school board conducted its meeting.
Board members’ voices were sometimes drowned out by the noise from demonstrators on the street and honks from passing cars.
Holly and Matt Davis attended the demonstration in support of Policy 443. They had two children graduate from Frederick County Public Schools, one of whom is nonbinary, they said.
Their child had a positive experience in FCPS, Holly Davis said.
"They felt comfortable and supported. We didn’t have this going on,” she said, gesturing toward the anti-443 demonstrators. "They were left to be who they were. Nobody seemed to be disturbed. It didn’t seem to be an issue.”
As those opposed to Policy 443 spoke through a microphone connected to large speakers, demonstrators who supported the policy often chanted in an effort to drown them out.
Several speakers were Republicans running for local or state office.
Tom Neumark, one of the organizers of the parents’ rights rally and a vocal critic of Policy 443, said the event wasn’t meant to advance any particular political or religious view.
"We’re trying to build just a big tent of anybody and be really open to everybody of any point of view,” he said. “As long as you agree with our policy.”
A large group of people from the Hanover, Pennsylvania-based American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property were in the anti-443 crowd, holding a large banner that read "stop the ravages of transgender ideology." The group wore red sashes, and played bagpipes and drums throughout the evening.
They handed out pamphlets that proclaimed "Transgenderism is Tyrannical" and "Transgenderism is the Family's Worst Enemy."
John Ritchie, director of student activities for the group, said he learned of the event through an email from one of the organizers.
Neumark said the group didn't represent his views on the matter.
At one point, a group of several dozen anti-443 demonstrators split off from the main group to conduct a rosary procession around the school board building, carrying beads and praying out loud.
Many demonstrators' signs and T-shirts referred to Bible verses and religious freedom. Lisa Ledwell, of Middletown, held a sign with the Bible verse Mark 9:42 written on it.
"People don’t understand the gravity of this kind of policy," she said. "It’s destroying children and families and society."
Other people focused on arguing that Policy 443 represented governmental overreach and infringed on parents' rights.
Advocates for the policy, meanwhile, argued that it protects children and doesn't cause harm or disruption.
Lisa Marcus said her son was one of the first FCPS students to come out as transgender back in 2014.
"A lot of things would have been a lot simpler if we had that policy in place then," she said.
Kris Fair, president of The Frederick Center, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy organization, said Wednesday that the center's regularly scheduled support group that evening had consisted entirely of students sharing stories about being bullied in school.
About 20 children spoke up, Fair said, and they said they were being treated worse than they had been in the past.
"They have never experienced this before," Fair said, "so they don’t know what’s different this year."
Policy 443, which the board enacted in 2017, aims to “prevent discrimination, stigmatization, harassment, and bullying of students who are transgender or who are gender nonconforming and to create school cultures that are safe, welcoming, and affirming for all students,” the document says.
The policy has faced intense community pushback and scrutiny this year, with speakers attending every school board meeting to argue against it.
Those opposed to the policy have argued that it will allow students to socially transition at school behind their caregivers' backs. Officials have said school employees always encourage — but never force — a student to share their stated gender identity with their parents.
The policy also allows students to use the bathroom or locker room that aligns with their gender identity, and outlines requirements for teacher training.
Earlier this year, The Frederick News-Post spoke with all seven board members, six of whom said they support keeping Board Policy 443 intact. Any changes to the policy would require the support of at least four members.
Only board member Nancy Allen has said she supports changing the policy. During Wednesday's meeting, Allen reiterated her support for Transparency in Education and Moms for Liberty.
Speaking while Wednesday evening’s protests were going on, school board President Sue Johnson said her views on the matter had not changed.
