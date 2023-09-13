BOE 443 Protests
 Staff photo by Bill Green

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Frederick County Board of Education meeting on Wednesday during a pair of passionate — and at times tense — demonstrations related to the district’s gender identity policies.

Local groups opposing the board's Policy 443 — which, among other things, directs school employees to use students’ preferred names and pronouns, and says school employees will keep a student’s gender identity private, not disclosing it to the student's parents or guardians, unless the child consents to sharing it — advertised the event as a “rally for parents’ rights."

Demonstrators clash Wednesday outside the Frederick County Board of Education meeting.
