As the COVID-19 pandemic spread and schools were closed and events canceled, one group of students felt the impact especially hard.
Archaeology students around the world who usually spend their summers traveling and working at archeological field schools were left with nowhere to go and nowhere to dig.
Megan Reeve, an archaeology student completing her senior year at Hood College, was left in that exact situation. She was supposed to work in Italy this summer until the pandemic hit.
But then she heard about a new class Hood launched to help students like herself.
David Hixson, a visiting professor of archaeology at Hood, lives on an 18th-century farmhouse property in West Virginia.
“I always knew that [the property] was kind of in my back pocket for a potential field school,” Hixson said. “But I really didn’t want to excavate that without a reason. Just because I'm an archeologist and I own it doesn’t mean I need to dig it.”
However, when Hixson saw many seniors left without a final field school experience, he decided it was finally time to do some digging in his backyard.
He held an online summer course called “Hood College Online Archaeological Field School: Backyard Archaeology.”
The class is held Monday through Thursday for four hours each day. Hixson provides demonstrations of digging techniques on his property which students then practice in their own backyards.
Students get a traditional field school experience but with a social distancing element said Jennifer Ross, head of the art and archaeology department at Hood.
“One of the things that is most fun about archaeology but also most important...is that we work on a team,” Ross said. “It’s a little tougher to do that remotely...it’s never going to be exactly the same as digging somewhere in Italy and meeting students from other institutions...but it is definitely as good as it gets.”
Reeve said the most challenging part is digging independently.
“It is hard virtually because if you have questions when you’re in the field you might not have cell service, so I can’t call him or email him...it’s kind of hard to get that one-on-one time,” Reeve said. “Dr. Hixson is always available...but it’s harder when there’s not somebody over your shoulder.”
There are 15 students enrolled in the course, four of them are from Hood.
Ross explained that field school is usually the last step to gain employment in archaeology and although Hood requires its students to complete a field school experience before graduation, that is not the case across the country.
Therefore, field schools often see students who have been working in the field for a few years but return to complete the final requirement and get their full certification.
“Archaeology is very much a hands-on activity and the reason we require some sort of hands-on experience...is that students can get a job right out of college,” Ross said. “We’ve always felt like it was unethical for us to send out students into the world without knowing what archaeology is like.”
Reeve, who is on track to graduate in January, said she appreciates the requirement that Hood has for its students. Completing a field school experience while still a student will make her more visible to potential employers.
"I definitely think it will give me a leg up in just basic knowledge,” Reeve said. “There are also people from all over the country in this school so it will be nice to have some contacts later on. Networking is always a big and important part of anybody’s career.”
For the class, Reeve is digging not in her own backyard but in an un-used paddock on her family’s 120-acre horse farm in Poolesville.
When launching the class, Hixson said he was worried about this element of equity in terms of who would be able to enroll.
“I felt challenged by both the concept that my students would need to have a strong Wi-Fi signal in addition to having some private property. Those conditions in some way are privileged,” Hixson. “But at the same time, it was an interesting filter because it...was more of the urban students who didn’t have permission to dig in their backyards. It was really rural students who had a leg up.”
Students are also required to purchase their own equipment needed for digging such as shovels and sifting screens.
Hixson said this is typical of most field schools but that he also made sure to provide students with instructions on how to make a few of their own materials.
Even if students don’t find anything through their digs, Hixson said the hands-on experience is invaluable because they learn the mechanics of digging such as setting up a grid and mapping the area.
“Even if [students] don’t have anything in their backyard they’re still learning the methods for excavating and demonstrating the either presence or absence of archeological materials,” Hixson said. “Digging your own backyard can tell you quite a bit about your own culture and your own history in your own region.”
As far as both Hixson and Ross are aware, the Hood course is the only online field school in the country. Hixson said professors from other intuitions have been emailing him asking if they can steal the idea.
“I really think that this distance learning model might be really good for moving forward,” Hixson said.
Ross said the course has shown them that it can be a good teaching tool for the future.
“Sending students on digs, especially to other countries, is expensive and students put in some of that cost so it potentially is a lower-cost alternative,” Ross said. “It’s exciting to be on the front lines of it and I think it’s a model for other places that might want to do it.”
Reeve is hoping that she may still be able to travel to Italy at the end of the summer, but she is grateful for the online opportunity with Hood and hopes by participating in the class, she can help work out some of the challenges and make it even better for future students.
(1) comment
Great idea!
