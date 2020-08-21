Hood College's food security network program received $10,000 to help grow more produce, the college announced Friday.
The funding comes from the Ausherman Family Foundation for the Frederick Food Security Network's project “Growing Year-Round for Frederick Food Security.”
The funding will be used to create a hydroponic system for growing produce in one of the FFSN’s greenhouses. The system uses water containing dissolved nutrients instead of soil to grow plants year-round, according to a press release from the college. The water allows for the temperature to be better regulated throughout the year.
The Frederick Food Security Network distributed nearly 3,000 pounds of fresh produce to the Frederick community in 2019. It has already distributed 2,500 pounds in 2020, marking the increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between March and May 2020, the FFSN saw a 60 percent increase in the number of families receiving free produce from the FFSN, and 40 percent of those recipients were new.
“The ripple effects of the pandemic will be felt for months to come, and as we move into the fall and winter, the FFSN anticipates the need for free produce will continue to increase,” interim manager of the FFSN Claire Hudson said in a news release. “To meet this demand, the FFSN feels it is important to improve our growing space in the greenhouses to support the community year-round. We see the application of year-round hydroponic production as a method that will address a portion of that need.”
