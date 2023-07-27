SHIP Horizons Celebration
Buy Now

New Horizons summer program students were honored on Thursday during a celebration at Frederick High School. From left: Beth Sands, a school administrator; Melissa Muntz, the executive director of the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership; Mike Markoe, the deputy superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools; and Diego Amaya, a 12th grade student.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Students in the New Horizons Academy on Thursday celebrated completing the five-week summer program that gives students experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity the opportunity to get academic credit and learn life skills.

This year, 77 students completed the program, the highest number the program has seen, Melissa Muntz, the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County’s executive director, said.

Tags

(1) comment

Kartoffel

This is awesome, thank you for highlighting stories like this one, and congrats to the graduates!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription