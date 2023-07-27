Students in the New Horizons Academy on Thursday celebrated completing the five-week summer program that gives students experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity the opportunity to get academic credit and learn life skills.
This year, 77 students completed the program, the highest number the program has seen, Melissa Muntz, the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County’s executive director, said.
Since it was clear the students wanted to be there, the program found money to accommodate all of them, she said.
“Not only did we have a waitlist, some of our wait-listed students showed up on day one, which is amazing. I mean, literally students knocking down the door to go to summer school,” she said.
In addition to the academic credit, the students received a $600 stipend for completing their summer course and an additional $4,000 scholarship to Hood College.
The academy is a partnership with SHIP of Frederick County and Frederick County Public Schools.
The program runs Monday through Thursday and days are a little shorter than an 8-hour school day, she said.
For many students, the program is a reliable place to go to. Ari Fanfair, a rising senior at Frederick High School, said that they are currently in a tricky situation with housing.
“When you’re in and out, having somewhere to go that you know and that you feel comfortable to show up every day, it lets you feel a sense of safety that you wouldn’t normally feel. I feel like when you’re not in a stable position, that is a very important thing,” they said.
This year was Fanfair’s second year in the program. The stability and reliability keeps them coming back, they said.
Fanfair took English 12 this summer, along with Furious Trammel, a rising senior at Catoctin High School, and Kira Spencer, a rising senior at Linganore High School.
Trammel said he was working on raising his GPA to get ready for college applications. The English 12 teacher, Randi Kirkland, helped in his goal and was amazing, he said.
“If I could come back another time, I would, but I can’t,” he said.
During the quasi-graduation ceremony that recognized students’ accomplishments, teachers who taught the program’s six classes beamed with pride.
Shundra Hardwick, Brunswick High School’s career and college readiness specialist, has taught the College and Career Prep class for the academy for six years. While she loves working with all students, she said, it’s inspiring to work with students facing a challenge.
“To know that all of the students have made it, it just clarifies for me that no matter what a student might be going through, they can be successful. We just need to continue to give them those opportunities and the resources that they need to be successful,” Hardwick said.
Luis Torrado, a social studies teacher at Catoctin High School, said teaching for the program gives him a sense of pride. While not all of the children are homeless in the literal sense, many are persevering through life obstacles out of their control.
One student he teaches, he said, works two jobs in addition to attending the summer academy.
“They have to work towards earning that credit, and some of them are doing that in spite of some circumstances,” he said.
Students in the environmental science class even got to leave with a token of their accomplishments: a pothos plant cutting.
This is awesome, thank you for highlighting stories like this one, and congrats to the graduates!
