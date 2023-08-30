Strawbridge Screenshot 2

Surveillance video appears to show employees at Strawbridge School in Baltimore County restraining a student for more than seven minutes, then helping him walk away. The mother of the student, who was placed at Strawbridge by Frederick County Public Schools, has filed suit against both Strawbridge and FCPS. The lawsuit alleges that the restraint left the child’s leg broken in two places.

 Screenshot of video provided by Samantha Manganaro

A local parent is suing Frederick County Public Schools, alleging the district sent her son to a private school where he was mistreated by educators who broke his leg while restraining him.

Crystal Spradlin, whose son is referred to only as “A” in the complaint, is also suing Strawbridge School, where the child was allegedly injured.