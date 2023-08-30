A local parent is suing Frederick County Public Schools, alleging the district sent her son to a private school where he was mistreated by educators who broke his leg while restraining him.
Crystal Spradlin, whose son is referred to only as “A” in the complaint, is also suing Strawbridge School, where the child was allegedly injured.
Strawbridge — located near Baltimore — is a nonprofit school that serves students with disabilities. Spradlin’s son has autism and used to be an FCPS student, according to the lawsuit.
If a Maryland public school district determines that a student with disabilities cannot be properly educated in its system, it can make arrangements and pay to send them elsewhere.
FCPS sent Spradlin’s son to Strawbridge during the 2019-20 school year, her attorneys wrote in a complaint filed last week in Frederick County Circuit Court. The school is about an hour from the child’s home.
On March 17, 2022, the complaint said, the 10-year-old child was “physically removed from his chair, without taking any harmful action towards himself or staff.”
Surveillance video provided by Spradlin’s attorney, Samantha Manganaro, begins with the student sitting at his desk. The video does not have audio, and all faces are blurred.
In it, an employee appears to take items — which a press release from Spradlin’s attorney said were part of the child’s lunch — from the child’s desk and toss them into the hallway.
A few moments later, the child gets up in what the release said was an attempt to retrieve his lunch. He and the employee appear to briefly shove one another.
The child then returns to his desk, where he appears to break a small object in frustration before sitting back down.
The employee begins to restrain the child by pinning him against his desk. Three men enter the classroom and forcibly remove the child.
In the hallway, the employees appear to pin the child against the ground for more than seven minutes, during which one man appears to be lying across the child’s legs.
The child does not appear to move or struggle during this time.
When the restraint ends, the child is limping and two employees help him walk away.
Afterward, the complaint said, the student went to the school nurse, who “improperly diagnosed him with a sprain.” Teachers at the school had the student continue to walk on his leg for the rest of the day, according to the complaint.
The child was unable to walk later that afternoon when his mother picked him up from the bus stop, the complaint says. She later took him to a doctor in Frederick, who took X-rays and confirmed that both his tibia and fibula were fractured.
In separate statements, spokespeople for FCPS and Strawbridge School each said they could not comment on ongoing litigation.
Manganaro, Spradlin’s attorney, said in an interview Wednesday that the video footage showed “it’s exceedingly clear the restraint didn’t need to happen.”
The Frederick News-Post asked FCPS how many students it had sent to Strawbridge over the past five years. District spokespeople said that question would be treated as a formal Public Information Act request. Attorneys for the district wrote in a response that they anticipated it would take more than 10 days to provide an answer.
Spradlin’s child was later placed in a different school, the complaint says.
In her complaint, Spradlin alleges that both FCPS and Strawbridge were “negligent in the training and oversight of their employees and agents.”
“FCPS had a duty to ensure proper placement of A. into a school that was safe with staff adequately trained on when and how to perform restraints,” the lawsuit says. “FCPS had a duty to A. to oversee Strawbridge School such that it could ensure Strawbridge’s regular business practice adhered to proper procedures regarding restraints and that restraints were conducted in a safe manner.”