Excited, urgent hushing noises filled the gym at Lincoln Elementary School on Friday afternoon, as more than 600 children encouraged each other to remain quiet.
The students were waiting to surprise Heather Quill, their school counselor. Frederick County Public Schools announced Friday that Quill had been named the 2023 School Counselor of the Year by the Maryland School Counselor Association.
The honor means Quill will represent Maryland at the national level later this year.
When Quill arrived in the gym on Friday, she was greeted with a bouquet of flowers and thunderous applause.
Before handing the microphone over to her, Lincoln Principal Eric Rhodes spoke about Quill's dedication to the school and its children.
"You are loved," he told the roomful of chattering students. "And I hope you know that."
Quill has served over 30 years with FCPS, including 24 as a school counselor. During her five years at Lincoln, she has trained staff on trauma-informed care and restorative practices and taught students about emotional regulation.
She has worked with community organizations, too, including the Boys and Girls Club, the Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership and I Believe In Me.
Students watch a video prepared by Quill and her colleagues every morning to learn about topics from gratitude to cooperation to healthy study habits.
She also works one-on-one with students when they need it. Some of the students she's become close to over the years were clearly emotional during Friday's ceremony, Quill said in an interview that afternoon.
"I could see some of them standing in the back and just sobbing," she said. "Sharing that, and knowing the work we've done, that was just really, really precious."
Quill began her career as a classroom teacher. She started taking extra courses when she noticed that some of her students were struggling — "not even because they lacked intellect, but because of situations outside of school," she recalled. She wanted to know how to help them.
The courses inspired Quill to begin work as a counselor in 1999.
In a Frederick News-Post feature from 2004, a colleague of Quill's from Whittier Elementary School told a reporter that Quill acted as a "mom, a nurse and a social worker" to students.
Another feature from 2010 described Quill as "a behavior interventionist, special events planner, hostess, cheerleader and bridge-builder."
Quill herself said Friday that her approach to her work was simple.
"I want people to understand that they have value because they exist," she said. "Not because they're exemplary. Not because of anything great they've accomplished."
With the help of her colleagues at Lincoln, Quill said, she's been able to instill that message in students.
During Friday's ceremony, she called up second-grader Taevion Goodson to the front of the gym.
"Instead of me giving a speech," Quill said to him, "can you tell people? What do I tell the boys and girls that happened on the day they were born?"
Taevion responded easily.
"They filled a space in the world that no one else has filled before," he said.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(1) comment
What an impressive woman!
Congratulations!
