Maryland School Counselor of the Year
Attendees clap as Heather Quill, center, a counselor at Lincoln Elementary School, is recognized during a school assembly in the gymnasium on Friday. Quill was recently named the 2023 Maryland School Counselor of the Year.

Excited, urgent hushing noises filled the gym at Lincoln Elementary School on Friday afternoon, as more than 600 children encouraged each other to remain quiet.

The students were waiting to surprise Heather Quill, their school counselor. Frederick County Public Schools announced Friday that Quill had been named the 2023 School Counselor of the Year by the Maryland School Counselor Association.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

What an impressive woman!

Congratulations!

