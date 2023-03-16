The Linganore High School marching band on Friday will take part in New York City's St. Patrick's Day parade, billed as the world's oldest and largest.
Students left Frederick County early Thursday morning to head to the city, school officials said. The Lancers have marched in the parade every other year for many years, according to previous News-Post accounts.
New York City's first St. Patrick's Day Parade was held in 1762. Each year, it runs up Fifth Avenue for more than 30 blocks.
The parade is run entirely by volunteers, according to its website.
Those who can't attend in person can stream the parade via NBC New York News, which will broadcast the festivities live on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.
