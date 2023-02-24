Academic Tournament
Linganore’s Graham Smarick, left, and Leaf Coral Kullgren hold up the first-place trophy after winning the Frederick County Academic Tournament at Frederick High School on Friday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

In a bewildering conclusion that included an overtime round and a pivotal question on animal crackers, Linganore High School finished first Friday in the Frederick County Academic Tournament.

Gov. Thomas Johnson High School was second and Walkersville High School was third.

Congrats to all the participants! And a thank you to Mr. van Bloem.

