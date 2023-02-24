In a bewildering conclusion that included an overtime round and a pivotal question on animal crackers, Linganore High School finished first Friday in the Frederick County Academic Tournament.
Gov. Thomas Johnson High School was second and Walkersville High School was third.
Overtime was forced after the Thomas Johnson team was told they got an answer wrong, but they thought they had it right. The judges reviewed the challenge and counted the answer as correct.
Before the challenge, Linganore had been declared the winner.
The new ruling by the judges gave Thomas Johnson enough points to force a tie with Linganore. Walkersville was also included in the overtime round.
However, Linganore survived the overtime round when Walkersville was eliminated, then Thomas Johnson, allowing Linganore to maintain first place.
Students from all 10 high schools in Frederick County competed Friday night at Frederick High School. The finals were the culmination of an eight-week competition.
Linganore narrowly finished the regular season in first place, which Linganore sophomore Graham Smarick said was reflective of Friday's finals.
"The match was just super intense, super close, and a lot of drama, but we came out on top," Smarick said.
Each of the 10 teams received a seed for the finals based on their regular season record, and they were split into four groups for Friday’s tournament.
The three teams that advanced out of their initial matches competed for the trophy in the final round.
FCPS has hosted the tournament for more than 40 years.
Walkersville English teacher John Van Bloem, the tournament's quizmaster, said teams start training months in advance of the winter season.
Each week during the season, students answer trivia and math questions, starting with a lightning round in which students hit a buzzer and answer as quickly as they can.
Some lightning round questions Friday were straightforward, with one asking students the capital of Kansas.
Others were more complex, asking them to identify historical figures from the Civil Rights Movement to 15th century German inventors, and characters in various novels.
The second round is done without a buzzer and teams have to answer a set of six questions from different subject matters.
The third and fourth rounds return to the buzzer format, with the third mixing math questions with trivia and the fourth being the specialty round.
This season, specialty rounds have included World Cup soccer, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, world religions and more. Friday’s specialty round featured questions on Greek mythology.
The fifth round is a "grab bag" of 20 questions, also with a buzzer.
Van Bloem said the academic tournament is an opportunity for students to develop a life-long affinity for knowledge and learning.
"We want kids to be well balanced, happy and to know what their passions are," Van Bloem said.
The format of the competition also teaches students valuable skills like poise and public speaking, according to Van Bloem.
"They go up on stage and they talk to the microphone in front of people. And as adults, I think we forget that that's actually kind of hard to do sometimes," he said.
For Linganore senior Leaf Coral Kullgren, a moment of anxiety and nerves came in the overtime round, with only Linganore and TJ remaining after Walkersville was eliminated in a playoff.
"It was very stressful," Kullgren said. "My head was in my hands quite a bit."
The poise that Van Bloem explained showed itself in Kullgren and the rest of the Linganore team on stage for the overtime round.
"It was a whirlwind," Kullgren said, "but it was great."
Congrats to all the participants! And a thank you to Mr. van Bloem.
