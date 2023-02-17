The Literacy Council of Frederick County is holding training sessions in February and March for volunteer tutors.
Tutors work with adults one on one or in small groups. A student will be either an English Language Learner or a native English speaker.
No previous experience is needed for tutors.
The next volunteer information session is Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. Another will be held on March 21, also from 7 to 8 p.m. Both will be through Zoom.
Training workshops for volunteers will be held in February and March through Zoom calls.
The first training will be held Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Feb. 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (attendance is required at both sessions)
Another training will be held March 28, March 30 and April 4, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (attendance is required at all three sessions)
The council also is seeking volunteer instructors with ESL teaching experience for a community class program that meets weekly for 60 to 90 minutes, for 10 weeks.
