A gift the entire family can enjoy is at the heart of the Literacy Council of Frederick County's annual holiday book drive.
For 14 years, the literacy council has held a book collection around the holiday season to benefit the families its volunteers serve. Approximately 125 tutors help adults improve their literacy skills. In turn, those adults improve the lives of their children, said the council's executive director, Laurie Fisher.
“The whole goal is to help encourage the family reading and give parents the skills so they can support their kids," Fisher said. “Now with the kids at home, it’s even something that would be more special for them to receive.”
This year's book drive started Nov. 14 and runs through Dec. 14. New or gently used board books, picture books (fiction and nonfiction), early chapter books, mid-grade chapter books, paperback series, graphic novels and STEM titles are welcome. The literacy council asks donations not include religious titles, Fisher said, as they can be harder to distribute.
Through its education programs, the nonprofit has served 335 adults over the past year, according to Fisher, 128 of which support 240 children. How many children the book drive benefits depends entirely on donations. Most of those children are in the pre-kindergarten to fifth grade age group. One hundred youngsters are under the age of 5, while 134 are between the ages of 6 and 13. The books will go to children of parents the literacy council already serves through the parent literacy program, which includes students from Butterfly Ridge, Lincoln, Hillcrest and Waverley elementary schools, according to Fisher.
Donations just began trickling in after Thanksgiving, so Fisher wasn't sure as of Saturday how big their haul would be, but she is hopeful the community will step up like it has in years past.
“The holiday book drive is just one way our community can reach out and make a real impact," she said.
As COVID-19 has spread across the county, Fisher's found the literacy council's efforts are even more crucial. Their adult learners — some of which are learning English as a second language or improving upon existing language skills — need to be able to read and understand information about the pandemic. Literacy also affects parents' abilities to find work and access critical services.
“Literacy is a foundation for everything," Fisher said.
People can make donations by purchasing books through the Curious Iguana book store at 12 N. Market St. in Frederick and designating their purchase for the literacy council's holiday book drive. Local residents can also drop off books at the literacy council's office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick. There is a collection bin inside the lobby. Monetary donations are also welcome. Curbside drop off can be arranged by appointment with requests sent to info@frederickliteracy.org or by calling the office at 301-600-2066.
Fisher added the council is always looking for volunteer tutors, who are currently teaching remotely. She invited those interested to attend a virtual information session Dec. 4 from 2 to 3 p.m. To register and learn more about the literacy council's efforts, visit frederickliteracy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.