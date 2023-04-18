Lucy School, a private school in western Frederick County that specializes in the arts, will use about $300,000 in state grant funds to train early child care providers across the region in its methods.
Situated on rolling farmland about halfway between Myersville and Middletown, Lucy School serves students from pre-K through 8th grade. Its curriculum aims to integrate drama, music and other forms of art with traditional subjects like reading, math, history and science.
Starting in June, employees from the school will offer a series of five-day “intensive” courses for child care professionals in Frederick and Washington counties, Lucy School founder Victoria Brown said in an interview Tuesday.
Those who take the course will learn about integrating the arts into preschool lessons of all kinds for 3- and 4-year-old children — from reading to early math skills to social-emotional learning.
“Our methodology really works,” Brown said. “It’s really successful.”
Lucy School representatives will meet with the educators four more times in the year that follows their training sessions, Brown said. At those meetings, educators can ask questions and receive new lesson plans to try with their students.
Educators will also take part in scheduled visits to Lucy School, where they can watch how the arts curriculum is applied there.
Lucy School students engage in "process drama" often, meaning they take on roles as historical or fictional characters alongside their classmates and teachers to learn about a time, place, or idea, Brown said.
For instance, fifth-grade students spend weeks pretending to be Civil War soldiers, interacting with generals, writing in wartime diaries and drafting letters for family back home. Process drama is improvisation-based, and students and teachers can change the narrative as they go along.
Brown wrote her dissertation on the benefits of process drama in early childhood education.
Students at Lucy School also take music, art and dance classes more often than they would in a traditional public school, Brown said.
The new trainings, which will be free to those who enroll, will cover process drama for young students — as well as other arts integration methods, like using music and dancing to teach the foundations of counting and math.
A $307,500 grant from the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) will pay for substitute teachers during the time attendees will be away.
The grant was awarded last week as part of a $23 million effort by MSDE to bolster early childhood education across the state.
Brown expects to train about 100 people with the funding, she said.
MSDE designated Lucy School’s curriculum as an “early learning model of excellence,” one of several broad categories it sought when awarding grant funding, according to a department news release.
The funds are being distributed through the Maryland Rebuilds Initiative, which aims to stabilize and strengthen the state’s child care system using federal funds.
“One-time pandemic funds are just that, one time,” State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said in the MSDE news release. “Maryland needs more than one-time programming and the Maryland Rebuilds grantees all offer pathways to sustainable and scalable long-term programming.”
Results from Maryland’s Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, which measures whether young students have the skills they need to “actively engage in the kindergarten curriculum,” dropped significantly in 2021, the first set of data released since the pandemic.
Scores improved slightly in 2022. Still, just 42% of students statewide were considered to be “demonstrating readiness.”
In Frederick County, the rate was 51%.
Brown said she believed engaging children in the arts from an early age could help them grasp material, and ultimately, fare better in kindergarten and beyond.
“Albert Einstein said, ‘Imagination is more important than intelligence,’” Brown said. “And it's true, because I can be super smart, but if I can’t think of a way around an issue or a different way of solving a problem because this didn't work, then what’s the point?”
