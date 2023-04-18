Lucy School Grant
Dorie Marusich, a teacher at the Lucy School, gives a high-five to Hunter Elder, a kindergarten student, during an afterschool program at the school near Myersville on Tuesday afternoon.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Lucy School, a private school in western Frederick County that specializes in the arts, will use about $300,000 in state grant funds to train early child care providers across the region in its methods.

Situated on rolling farmland about halfway between Myersville and Middletown, Lucy School serves students from pre-K through 8th grade. Its curriculum aims to integrate drama, music and other forms of art with traditional subjects like reading, math, history and science.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

