Olszewski
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszweski announces a new pay raise for teachers in Baltimore County at a news conference Tuesday. The deal, just weeks before Anne Arundel County begins negotiations with its teachers, has educators in the state’s other jurisdictions talking about how to retain teachers.

 Photo courtesy of Baltimore County Public Schools

ANNAPOLIS — Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems.

Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates, officials said.

