There would be no "Dred-ed" experience for fourth-grader Morgan Barclay Friday evening.
Barclay, a New Market Elementary School student, was all smiles after she won the 23rd annual Frederick New-Post History Bee — and the first every News-Post virtual history bee — Friday evening. She took home the crown answering which important case Roger Brooke Taney presided over as chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The answer: Dred Scott vs. John Sanford, which maintained that the U.S. Constitution was not meant to include citizenship for black people.
Barclay was one of 31 students who participated in the event, and took part in the finals with five other students, which was streamed live on the News-Post's Facebook account. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the original history bee, scheduled to be held at Knott Arena at Mount St. Mary's University, being moved to a virtual competition.
"Moving the History Bee online worked surprisingly well, thanks to the flexibility of the judges, proctors and especially the students," said News-Post Publisher and event emcee Geordie Wilson. "We missed getting to meet the students in person, of course, but one benefit of the online format is that we were able to livecast the final round online, so more people were able to actually see it than normally attend.
"Still, I hope we can do the 24th Bee live and in person so we can recognize all the contestants."
The finalists went as follows:
- Winner: Morgan Barclay
- 2nd place: Alex Crowell - 5th Grade (Valley)
- 3rd place: Jeffery Liang - 3rd Grade (Urbana)
Other finalists:
- James Pollard - 3rd Grade (New Market)
- Lolade Aje - 4th Grade (Kemptown)
- Vidhushi Kondabathini - 5th Grade (Urbana)
The third, second and first place winners will be receiving awards and the other finalists will receive metals in the mail. All schools participating will receive a plaque and all students will receive a certificate and t-shirt.
"As always, the students were inspiring," Wilson said. "They were great sports about the new format and the work they have put into their history studies really showed."
