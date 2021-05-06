Oakdale High School has been named a Maryland Green School by the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education.
Oakdale High becomes the sixth Frederick County Public Schools operation to receive the certification.
The other certified schools are Centerville, Wolfsville, Myersville and Yellow Springs elementary schools, as well as Urbana High School.
More than 600 schools around the state are certified with the Green Schools program. To receive the certification, schools must demonstrate a continuous effort to integrate sustainable environmental practices into their operations and have an environmental education curriculum, professional development and community engagement in the culture of their studies.
Oakdale High Principal Lisa Smith said in a statement that receiving the certification was a school-wide effort that involved recycling, professional learning for staff, classroom activities and a composting initiative in the cafeteria.
“I am proud of the persistence and dedication of our students because they started this effort at the beginning of last school year. The pandemic may have slowed their progress, but it did not deter them from achieving their goals," she said.
