As health officials have continually stressed the importance of being outdoors during the pandemic, one Frederick County Public Schools program that is focused on outdoor learning has been forced to shift online and follow the rest of the school system in virtual learning.
The staff of FCPS’s Outdoor School has spent the year figuring out how to bring the outdoors to students at home.
During a typical school year, Outdoor School staff spends two full days with each fifth- and sixth-grade science class in the county teaching students about watershed conservation, macro-invertebrates and geology.
Students would typically visit local parks and bodies of water to learn about their own backyard environment.
“The great thing about we do is in a single year we’ll see about 6,000 kids from all across the county. So, we really get to see a variety of students, and their life experiences are so different,” said Brett Querry, an Outdoor School teacher for 14 years.
“For some [students], they come along and they’ve been to all these places ... some kids this is the first time they’ve ever seen this,” said Querry. “This is the first experience they’ve ever had being outdoors.”
Andrea Maruskin co-teaches two sixth-grade science classes at Monocacy Middle School. She said the Outdoor School experience is the highlight of sixth grade.
Not only do students get to spend two days in the woods, they also get a real-life glimpse into the life of a scientist.
“It’s a phenomenal experience,” Maruskin said. “Kids all over Frederick County have an opportunity to experience science in the field as scientists do. During actual Outdoor School when it’s not virtual, they’re gathering water quality data, they’re gathering salamander population data.”
The discovery for all students and the interactions the Outdoor School staff are able to have with them is magical, Querry said, but that was all lost when the pandemic hit.
At first, Outdoor School pivoted to providing classroom teachers with online resources and interactive slideshows that replaced the two days students would have spent out in the field.
That special interaction was missing, though, and weighed heavily on Outdoor School staff, Querry said, so they began to experiment with bringing the outdoors directly to students through their computer screens.
Phone signals, streaming capabilities, hotspots and camera equipment all had to be tested, and the Outdoor School team had to change up lessons to fit in with virtual learning.
The summer was spent planning, and by the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Outdoor School was ready to begin holding Google Meet sessions with students live from the field.
Since September, Querry and his colleagues have been spending one week with each middle school in the county going through their typical watershed and water chemistry curriculum.
The Google Meet sessions last about 55 minutes — the length of a typical class period—and students are shown stream banks, creek vegetation and the animals and insects that live there, as close as possible through a camera.
The best thing about it has been bringing back the staff and student interaction, Querry said.
“It’s great to hear them out there and see their chats as we’re discussing things and showing them the creeks and the streams and the rivers and the rocks ... kind of bringing that back into focus and saying we still have this ability to show you these amazing things,” he said.
Maruskin thought her students might be disappointed with having to experience Outdoor School virtually, but instead, they embraced and reveled in it.
“The kids’ favorite part was when the teachers were out in the field with their cameras, showing them the footprints in the snow, capturing organisms in the stream and then holding their cameras up to the bucket, they made it super engaging,” she said.
For some students, their week with Outdoor School—even through a computer screen—was still the highlight of their school year, the teachers said.
The Outdoor School team has been focused on middle schools this semester, Querry said, but they are developing a plan to tackle all the fifth-grade classrooms in the new year. They are also planning for a possible shift into a hybrid learning model and what that would mean for outdoor experiences.
Outdoor School can work in any format, Querry said, but he hopes to bring students back outdoors, in-person soon. Nothing is quite as good as seeing everything through one’s own eyes, he said.
“We can look through our screens and we can see so many things virtually...the thing we miss is that face-to-face interaction and that wow factor when you’re actually out there,” Querry said. “[Virtual] works, but being outside and being a part of it, it just feels great to see that in kids and to see them interacting with the environment.”
Another FCPS program that has had to shift into virtual mode but continues to thrive is the school system’s Earth Space and Science Lab (ESSL).
In a normal year, the FCPS facility that house both a planetarium and a variety of animal exhibits would see every first- through fifth-grade student at least once a year. The group also hosts numerous events for the public—the ticket sales of which are their main source of revenue.
Since March, the ESSL has been closed to the public and events have moved online.
“It was tough for us because we work so intimately with so many people...it’s very hands-on, it’s providing opportunities for kids that they could never get in a classroom setting,” said Adam Farbman, co-director of the EEL. “So, we were like how can we think outside the box, how can we bring science to the people?”
Bringing science to the people has turned into 30 episodes on various topics from beekeeping to dinosaurs streamed on YouTube and Facebook Live.
Farbman and co-director Lisa Bruck have produced, filmed and appeared in all 30 episodes and have also created 30-minute virtual field trips for FCPS elementary school teachers.
“There’s a lot more costumes involved now,” Farbman said.
But according to Farbman, coming up with new and engaging content each week is becoming a challenge, and it is unclear how much longer a virtual model will be sustainable.
Moreover, the lack of publicly accessible events has put a dent in the ESSL’s budget.
“We’re watching our expenditures extremely closely, and we’re just hoping that by summer we’ll be able to bring in some revenue with some really big events,” Bruck said.
Until then, Farbman and Bruck plan on being as creative as possible while staying focused on their main mission—bringing the thrills of science to FCPS students.
“Our plan is just to continue creating virtual content for teachers and the community...and our focus is still the same. Our focus is still to engage kids and teach them about science,” Farbman said.
