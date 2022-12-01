A wall of colorful jackets lined the entrance of The Original Playhouse Children's Museum in New Market, with shoes big and small scattered underneath.
Upstairs, a girl wearing a pink princess hat giggled as she looked in a mirror next to a stage, a line of costumes hanging behind her.
“I look silly!” she exclaimed.
Parents describe the Playhouse as many things: a respite, a bonding opportunity with their children, a place to make memories, or all of the above.
But nearly a decade after it opened, The Original Playhouse is up for sale.
With two floors and an outdoor area that always cycles through different activities and themes, the Playhouse has never gone stale and always provided a place for children to grow their imagination, without screens or technology.
Owner and founder Ellen Przybocki, a former reading intervention teacher with Frederick County Public Schools, said she’s always been a big believer of having play in the classroom, which is where the idea for the Playhouse came from.
“I'm just a strong advocate of learning through play, children developing through their imagination,” Przybocki, 55, of Monrovia, said. “That's kind of how they make sense of the world.”
But recently, she’s been feeling the pull to return to the classroom, and is trying to find someone to take over the business she spent so long cultivating and building.
Scattered throughout the Playhouse are labors of love, like a giant tree trunk in the corner of the craft room that was carved by Przybocki’s husband, or the elaborate waterfall made of ribbons, or the forest animals set-up with vines and pillows that look like rocks.
“I just really hope that whoever does end up buying it continues the joy that it has brought to so many people in the community and that we keep it here,” she said.
Next to the entrance on a chameleon-shaped table, also hand carved by a member of Przybocki’s family, children and their parents were decorating paper gingerbread men with cotton balls and glitter. It's the craft of the month at the Playhouse.
Helen Rollins, 41, of Frederick, said she took all three of her kids to the Playhouse when they were younger. Her now-11-year-old daughter Paige’s third birthday party was the first to be hosted at the Playhouse.
“You could just watch your kids be kids and kind of explore the world,” Rollins said. “And I think as a mom, that was always so great.”
In the Playhouse, all three of her kids loved the bubble machine that would blow out a giant bubble around the child so they could stand in it. She has pictures of each child — Jacob, Paige and Camden — each in their own giant bubble.
For Hilliary Googash, 41, who lives just outside Frederick, the Playhouse is the setting of a lot of firsts for her son George, who is now almost 8. He was 2 1/2 when Googash first took him to the Playhouse.
George is autistic, she said, and the Playhouse was the first place outside their home he felt safe. It was the first place he walked away from her and played independently.
It was also the first place he tried a climbing wall. A stuffed gorilla who is supposed to be King Kong rests at the top of the skyscraper climbing wall.
“It felt like a second home,” Googash said. “And it was a space where I could breathe a little bit. It was a space where he and I could bond and play together.”
Jennifer Ayles, of Spring Ridge, was looking at old pictures of her daughter Mackenzie, who’s now 9, at the Playhouse. Ayles started taking Mackenzie to the Playhouse when her daughter was 2, she said.
Ayles said she was bawling her eyes out looking at the old photos. One picture showed Mackenzie and her friend Graham wearing sunglasses and flippers in front of the Playhouse.
“When you imagine your kid growing up, and you've got the pictures in your head, the Playhouse is there,” she said.
And while selling the Playhouse doesn’t mean it will close necessarily, New Market resident Meghan Albanese, 37, emphasized how much of a staple Przybocki is at the Playhouse.
Albanese began taking her now 11-year-old daughter Hannah to the Playhouse regularly when Hannah was 2.
“I was pregnant with my son and Hannah would, you know, go in and talk to Miss Ellen about her baby brother coming,” Albanese said.
Bennett, now 7, also grew up with the Playhouse woven into his life. And on Thursday, while walking around the Playhouse, Albanese was holding her 8-month-old daughter Mabel, who was wearing a little pink hat.
“You feel like it's OK to sit on the ground with your baby,” she said. ”And you know, if you have to nurse or do anything, it's a very low-key, accepting place.”
Rollins said the Playhouse isn't just for kids. In an environment like the Playhouse, she can't help but feel like she's a kid again, she said.
"It kind of just brings me back to being a kid because there's nothing to really distract you other than to play with all the toys," she said. "A lot of those things you could do at home, but you don't do them at home because there's all these distractions."
