A local conservative advocacy group that focuses on parents' rights in education says it's considering legal action over Frederick County Public Schools' gender identity policies.
Jim Lehmann, founder of Transparency in Education, said in an interview Thursday that he is working with two attorneys — including one who has been a prominent force behind a gender identity lawsuit against Montgomery County schools — to explore whether FCPS parents should pursue a similar case.
Transparency in Education hosted about 30 interested parents and community members, along with the attorneys, at an event in Ijamsville on Wednesday night, Lehmann said. The meeting was closed to the press, but Lehmann said it lasted about three hours as attendees discussed possible options for litigation.
Lehmann said the attorneys are Frederick W. Claybrook Jr. — whose website says he specializes in "religious freedom, pro-life, and government contracts litigation" — and Kayla Toney of First Liberty Institute, a firm focused on religious liberty.
Both have agreed to work with Lehmann free of charge, he said.
Lehmann and supporters of Transparency in Education have been urging the Frederick County Board of Education to replace Policy 443, which focuses on creating a welcoming environment for transgender and gender non-conforming students.
Among other things, the policy directs school employees to use students’ preferred name and pronouns, allows students to use the bathroom or locker room that aligns with their gender identity, and outlines requirements for teacher training.
The policy also says school employees will keep a student’s gender identity confidential unless the student consents to sharing it.
There hasn't been sufficient support for any changes to the policy among current board members.
Lehmann said his aim with a lawsuit would be to ensure FCPS uses biological sex as the distinguishing factor for sports participation, bathrooms and locker rooms, and to force the district to inform parents of changes in their children's stated gender identity.
Local school board members have said school employees always encourage — but never force — a student to share their stated gender identity with their parents.
LGBTQ advocates, including many FCPS students, have been strong supporters of Policy 443 since it was enacted in 2017, saying it honors students' autonomy and protects them from potential harassment or abuse at home.
In 2020, three anonymous Montgomery County Public Schools parents sued the county school board over its policy of keeping students' gender identity confidential if they request it. A judge dismissed the complaint in August 2022, but the parents have since appealed.
Claybrook is representing the parents in that case.
Lehmann said his group had not made a final decision on whether to file suit, and that such a determination would likely take several months.
The group is monitoring the Montgomery County case — as well as other similar legal challenges around the U.S. — to see how potential decisions might inform their strategy, he said.
It's also working to find parents whose children have experienced demonstrable harm as a result of FCPS policies.
Frederick County Board of Education President Sue Johnson said in an interview that the board's attorneys are closely monitoring similar suits filed around the country. Members do their "due diligence to make sure we're following applicable federal and state law," she said.
"If they feel that they have a case, then they are certainly entitled to pursue legal action," she said of Transparency in Education.
An FCPS spokesperson referred a request for district comment back to the school board.
Lehmann said potential litigation is a last resort.
"We’re doing this because we have exhausted every other possible option that we have to get the school board to listen," he said.
The schools should just teach students, not get involved in their personal lives. The only exception should be sports, where children should only play sports based on their biological birth.
Another group of people who claim to be advocating for "liberty", "freedom", and "transparency", but when you read the fine print, they are only out for themselves.
“ "We’re doing this because we have exhausted every other possible option that we have to get the school board to listen," he said.”
Welp, you could try offering public comment, send emails, meet individually with school board members to lobby for your views, or even support candidates in school board elections.
What? You’ve done all that?
Ah, perhaps it isn’t “listening” but rather “getting your way” that you want.
Too funny, public!!! [beam][beam][beam] "but they're not listening to me!" To which FCPS responds, "we heard you, and no rational person would believe what you are claiming, so we are denying your demands".
Of course this group, and similar ones, will win their lawsuits upon appeals, once the actions get beyond the control of MD courts.( courts heavily influenced by the powerful, Democrat educational unions). The school system, brazenly, and audaciously, are seeking to undermine Parental rights which is well established law.
Parental rights give parents and legal guardians the power to influence the child's upbringing. This includes the ability to spend time with the child and make decisions on their behalf.
“ their”… Wouldn’t the parent right end with “their” child? So if they are concerned about how “their child identifies”, I have no problem withe asking the school to inform them but not everybody’s else’s child 🤷♂️.
Also why would federal courts be involved? I thought the whole right wing push was to put the decision making back into local government. For example: women’s autonomy over their reproductive systems.
The bottom line this has nothing to do with their child, it’s a few right wing extremist trying to force their will on others.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Aw! And if they don't like the public education policies, they have other options, like homeschooling (which jsk claims his grandchildren did) or private/parochial schools. However, sooner or later they'll have to accept that some of their friends have two mommies or two daddies. That terrifies them.
What about students rights? Let's look at the reverse of this - let's say there is a hypothetical parent that wanted to force their child to dress/act like a gender other than what was assigned at birth? Would you be okay with that because it is "parents' rights"?
What do you do about families where one parent knows a student is transgender, but the other doesn't? Should the school intervene in that situation, possibly disrupting the family?
What we have here is a group of 30 people who must be so afraid of their own parenting skills that they think their kids might be concealing something from them. Because if they aren't concerned about their own kids' actions, then they are really just concerned about other kids and their genitals. And that's whack.
It’s is not religious or fear mongering to believe in biological science. Stop trying to call it bigotry and learn to raise your children to be strong and understand the differences in boys and girls. If you or someone you know has gender dysphoria, get them the counseling they need. Not the affirming care that will ruin their life for ever! There is an epidemic of poor mental health in this country, and the majority of us especially those of us whom are actually raising children in this world are not going to play make believe along with you. I will literally die on that hill for my children!
You are unclassified: Wrong. No one is asking your children to identify by anything. You are the one playing games with trying not acknowledge other genders. Your homophobia is yours not to forced on others. You and your children are more then welcome to identify by your sex and that defines your gender. No one is stopping 🤷♂️.
Scientifically false.
Is your kid misidentifying their sex, classified? No? Then what's it to ya?
Exactly Gabe...
It pains me to see this group's use of "parental rights" and "transparency" lingo taken at face value, when their fear-mongering words and actions (and those of their followers) elsewhere make clear that they see some students' very existence as implicitly sexualized, dangerous, and illegitimate.
Since parents who love their child for who they are wouldn't need to be "informed," it seems safe to assume that the goal is to intimidate students from being honest about their lives and seeking support, and that if their proposal were enacted, the only children who will have "experienced demonstrable harm as a result of FCPS policies" will be those whose bigoted parents are "informed" (potentially maliciously) that their child is different.
Can you imagine having them as parents? I feel sorry for their children, and at least for now, school is a safe place for them.
Despite Jim Lehman's laughable assertions to the contrary, FCPS Board Members and community members including the parents and students that have been libeled by their misinformed tirades have listened to this group for months on end.
The vast majority have heard it for exactly what it is.
Transparency in Education is the local arm of a proudly professed and openly applauded agenda of eradication that we have seen implemented to devastating effect in states like Florida, Texas, Montana, and others across the nation.
https://www.adl.org/resources/tools-and-strategies/anti-lgbtq-bills-are-impacting-children-families-and-schools
Attacks on policies and any support or recognition of LGBTQ+ students and families are nothing original. The Education Not Indoctrination Slate championed this agenda when they attempted and failed to take over the BOE during the last election. Transparency in Education did not write a proposal to replace 443. They lifted a proposal line for line from the policy of a fringe medical group that is widely rejected by the global professional medical community. Their entire platform is built on the repetition of misinformation, obfuscation, and fear mongering cribbed from anti-LGBTQ+ talking points. The song has not changed.
This platform was rejected by tens of thousands of Frederick County voters and this agenda is further dismissed, condemned and refuted by a chorus of medical, educational, religious, human and civil rights organizations.
The FCPS policies align with hundreds of these same medical, educational, religious, human and civil rights organizations form around the world.
The counterargument to this widespread rejection of Transparency in Education's platform has been little more than conspiracy-laden denialism and appeals to peddlers of inflated fringe expertise and authority. These so-called experts are as widely rejected and are no more numerically significant within their field than flat earth theorists, young earth creationists, and holocaust revisionists are to theirs.
None of those "truth" groups should be taken seriously as sources of policy insight either.
Transparency in Education insists that they are moderates and hopes that we might all forget the larger agenda of which they are a part. History has shown us time and time again that those who pursue agendas of eradication no matter whom they are against and no matter how genteel repeated defeats and political setbacks force them to be must not be appeased.
We have seen what appeasement of these agendas leads to. History has shown that agendas of eradication don't settle for incremental victories and that they can grow to become truly monstrous. Look only to Florida and other states to see how rights and dignity have been eroded by tiny cuts despite repeated assurances of moderation.
History also shows that these monstrous ends are not inevitable, good people can stand against these agendas.
Like the alarmed segregation advocates of the 1960s who awoke to the reality that they would have to share water fountains and classrooms with those that made them uncomfortable. Transparency in Education wants to the leverage tyranny of their discomfort against the dignity, safety, and health of families and students that they find objectionable.
Like those segregationists, they seek to have their discomfort assuaged through discriminatory laws and policies that exclude, marginalize, and endanger those whose existence they never really considered all that valid to begin with.
Like those segregationists, Transparency in Education should be rejected.
These are Bible believing Christians, that want to impose their Bible believing Christian ways on public schools…that is my perception of them. They are desperately seeking relevance by othering children, they should be ashamed of themselves for that harm they are creating for the public schools and the children, the children have done nothing to deserve this hate.
And just another reason why I’m an Atheist, Atheists would not be doing this…
Actually, Transparency in Education is not a religious organization. There are many Muslims and Atheists who agree with their positions, as you can see from the protests in Montgomery County, Maryland over the exact same issues, which is largely lead by Muslims.
"These are Bible believing Christians, that want to impose their Bible believing Christian ways on public schools…that is my perception of them."
Your perceptions are incorrect. In Montgomery County, *Muslims* have actually spearheaded lawsuits & protests against the mandatory unappropriate scholastic sex agenda.
"...they should be ashamed of themselves..., the children have done nothing to deserve this hate."
This has nothing to do with feelings of "hate", or happiness, or nostalgia, or any other feelings & private thoughts, you'd prefer to see outlawed for everyones' "safety". It has to do with mental health, clarity, and stopping the adult on kid push to promote child sex change surgeries.
"And just another reason why I’m an Atheist, Atheists would not be doing this…"
Well, non-religious agnostics like me, can still recognize serious dangers to kids.
You want to see more children leaning toward the idea of slicing off their sex organs? Stay in this ultra blue state!
https://dailycaller.com/2023/07/26/transgender-sex-change-bans-red-states-travel/
Also Emooney, thank you for this comment…for shedding light 💡 on these dangerous people…
Well said! Same bunch behind the libraries banning books too! Thanks for taking the time to add your comments! Actually refreshing!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Actually, Transparency in Education just wants common sense things, like not allowing high school boys to join high school girls' sports teams due to safety and fairness concerns, guaranteeing that girls will not have boys in their bathrooms to respect women's privacy, and not allowing FCPS to pass out breast binders.
What?
Wow, you are a master of hyperpole and overstatement...
Bigots.
It is so strange that these people want the public schools to do their parenting for them. It says a lot that some parents are so oblivious to what their children are thinking and feeling that they need the public schools to tell them what is going on in their child’s life.
[thumbup]
The only reason people send their kids to public school anymore is because both parents have to work and it’s the only way for most families to survive in the big city! Do you think parents actually want brainwashed liberals teaching their children how to change their gender identity rather than math or English or how to balance a checkbook. The only thing public schools should be doing is educating children but people these days are so narcissistic they think they should be shaping the world according to whatever left wing idea they’re peddling on msnbc or whatever trash y’all are nursing on 24/7. Just teach kids to learn to function properly in society, and leave the ideological bs alone!
You are so WRONG about what happens in schools. I suggest you spend a few days anonymously observing the day-to-day instruction. TEACHERS DO NOT BRAINWASH CHILDREN ON HOW TO CHANGE THEIR IDENITITY. If anyone is brainwashing, it is the parents at home who are anti anything except their religious beliefs that are more often than not contradictory to what Christ taught.
I believe I said the teachers are brainwashed!
I’m not religious but at least the religious people I know certainly have a better grip on reality than the average FNP sheep.
Interesting. So, how are the teachers brainwashed, classified? Is that a gratuitous assertion? If not, could you give a few concrete examples? If you have a few references to add, that would be great too. Thanks!
Classified you assert this:
The religious people you know have a better grip on reality…how so exactly?
Do these religious people believe in a magical sky daddy that lives in the sky and grants them wishes? And do they also believe non-believers are going to the bad place because they don’t believe in a magical sky daddy?
Also can you define “reality” for the reading audience?
As an Atheist I would like to think I have a firm grip on reality, but I could be wrong? See I believe in none of the above until it’s been demonstrated to be possible…then I won’t have to believe because I’ll know….and isn’t reality all about knowing what is real?
Classified, I can assure you teachers are not brainwashed and represent the broad spectrum of beliefs found in the general public. It is you, sir, who is brainwashed.
So, you think that teaching kids to accept that "Billy has two mommies" is somehow brainwashing them? That it is somehow teaching them to change their gender identity? How are they doing that. Have you actually read the policies, or are you simply following the lead dog with your nose planted firmly up their @$$? Read the documents and come back after you do!
Classified, This comment of yours contains a lot of peculiar assertions but the one that really jumps out is teaching children how to change their gender identity. Assuming FCPS dd that (and it doesn’t) I am curious how one would even go about teaching someone to change their gender identity. Is there a curriculum?
I also think it odd that you think government is so effective at this. Conservatives like you and me generally regard government as inefficient and bumbling.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] public!
