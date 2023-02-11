Mathcounts 2023
Buy Now

Hazel Pak, left, and Armeen Fallahi, sixth graders from Middletown Middle School, put their heads together to try and solve math problems during the team round of the Frederick County MathCounts Open on Saturday. The top 27 individuals and top four teams will compete at the state level in March at Johns Hopkins University. 

 News-Post photo by Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com

There were only a handful of seconds left on the clock in the Walkersville Middle School cafeteria. 

West Frederick Middle School students Meera Datta, Lydia Pan and Taryn Hall scratched their final answers onto the MathCounts worksheet.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription