Hazel Pak, left, and Armeen Fallahi, sixth graders from Middletown Middle School, put their heads together to try and solve math problems during the team round of the Frederick County MathCounts Open on Saturday. The top 27 individuals and top four teams will compete at the state level in March at Johns Hopkins University.
There were only a handful of seconds left on the clock in the Walkersville Middle School cafeteria.
West Frederick Middle School students Meera Datta, Lydia Pan and Taryn Hall scratched their final answers onto the MathCounts worksheet.
Their work station of paper, pencils and calculators was being invaded by the cookies, crackers and chips Hall had brought for her team as brain food.
“I always like to be prepared, so, you know, I brought a whole bag of food,” she said.
On Saturday, 85 students from 14 Frederick County Public Schools pushed the limits of their math skills in the Frederick County MathCounts Open.
MathCounts is a national nonprofit that promotes math skills among middle schoolers. In their competition series, middle schoolers compete on a county, state and national level.
The competition on Saturday consisted of three rounds — two individual and one team.
There was also a "lightning round" bracket for the top 16 mathletes, who had to solve problems in under a minute. That round didn't count toward the students' final scores.
After the scored rounds, the top 28 individuals and top four teams advance to the state competitions.
Victor Wang, an eighth grader from Urbana Middle School, placed first for the second year in a row on Saturday, both individually and with his team. He scored 44 points by himself. The maximum points an individual can score is 46 points.
Urbana Middle School as a whole dominated the competition, again, with eight of their students placing in the top 10.
For the state competition in March at Johns Hopkins University, Wang is hoping to place in the top 10. He's spent hours doing extra math outside the classroom, and he isn't going to ease up for the next level.
“The competition is really fierce up there,” he said.
As a team, Datta, Pan and Hall felt they did okay, even though did not place. It was Datta and Hall’s second time competing in the county competition, and they felt they improved from last year. It was Pan’s first year, but her older siblings had competed before, she said.
Their former teacher, Rachel Berline, said she was very proud of the girls.
“They worked so hard and practiced so hard and even during the practice parts at school, they're like, 'Alright, I want to know the answer so I can go home and check over this'," Berline said.
The girls, like many of the other students, have stayed after school once a week since October to practice and study for MathCounts with their math coaches.
After the team round of the competition was over, students and parents milled around the cafeteria.
At one lunch table, Cooper Ware, David Koster and Noble Pak — who are all eighth graders at Middletown Middle School — were on their phones and chatting.
They’ve been competing in MathCounts for a couple years now, and always together on the same team. Their usual fourth member was out sick. Their team placed fourth this year.
The math questions this year seemed more difficult, they said. They solved problems of algebra, geometry, probability and statistics.
While the kids waited, officials tallied their scores in a classroom, with the help of Walkersville High School students in the National Math Honor Society.
Michael Swanson, Frederick County’s MathCounts coordinator, was happy to see all the kids who came to compete.
“It's great to see the kids taking math seriously and taking time out of their weekends,” he said. “They've been practicing after school for months with their coaches, and it’s great to see.”
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
