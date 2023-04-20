Members of the Frederick County Board of Education appeared receptive on Wednesday when the student member of the body argued that his position should have voting rights — but also expressed reservations.
Lucas Tessarollo, a senior at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, is the student member of the board for the 2022-23 school year.
At the board's Wednesday afternoon work session, Tessarollo and Brooke Lieberman, a sophomore at Urbana High school who was elected as next year's student board member, made their case to board members.
Seven jurisdictions in Maryland grant full or partial voting rights to their student board member, Tessarollo said — Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Prince George's counties, plus Baltimore City.
“This certainly isn’t anything novel," Tessarollo said. "It’s something that has been tried and tested."
Anne Arundel County is the only jurisdiction that allows its student member to vote on every issue, according to Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Other counties allow the student member to vote on anything except the budget, anything except personnel issues, or some combination of other exclusions.
In August, Maryland's highest court upheld the legality of voting rights for student board members under the state constitution. The case came after a challenge from parents in Howard County angry that a student caused a stalemate by voting against reopening schools in 2020.
In Frederick County, the student member's vote is noted and included as part of the public record, but it does not count.
The board has seven voting members who are elected at-large through nonpartisan races.
Tessarollo argued that not allowing student members a vote was akin to inviting them to dinner, but relegating them to "the kids' table."
Students are the main stakeholders of the school board, he said.
Plus, the voter turnout rate was about twice as high for the Frederick County Public Schools student board member election in 2022 compared to the county's voter turnout for that year's midterms, he added.
A panel of school system leaders chooses five nominees out of all applicants for the student board member each year. From there, FCPS middle and high school students cast their votes.
After listening to Tessarollo's presentation Wednesday, all seven board members expressed at least some support for further pursuing the idea of granting student board members voting rights.
Four members — Board President Sue Johnson, as well as Jason Johnson, David Bass and Nancy Allen — explicitly said they were in favor of the idea, although some had caveats or wanted more information.
Some members said they were concerned about the possibility of 4-4 ties if the student board member becomes the eighth vote.
"That's a big question," Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said. "When you have a tie, then the board is not doing its business."
She recommended that the students and the board communicate with other counties where the SMOB is the eighth member and find out how they handle ties.
Other board members warned the students about the community ire they could draw if their votes were unpopular.
"You'd have to be completely prepared to be personally attacked," Sue Johnson said. "The public is not very friendly right now, and hasn't been, really, for my time on the board. ... I don't think your youth would excuse you from the attacks."
Bass said Tessarollo's presentation swayed him, and that he was "likely to support" voting rights for the student board member after hearing it.
"I wasn't necessarily there before this presentation, in part based on the vitriol that we as members of the board have faced," he said.
The discussion ended with Sue Johnson saying the board would look into the matter further.
Bass said he would like to see the issue come back as an action item on a future agenda.
