Board of Education Meeting
The podium for public comment is shown during an April 19 Frederick County Board of Education meeting.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

The Frederick County Board of Education will, later this summer, discuss putting cameras in some special education classrooms.

The board is set to examine the issue at its Aug. 30 meeting. Member David Bass said he lobbied for it to be put on an agenda, and received support from members Nancy Allen and Jason Johnson. 

