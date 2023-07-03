The Frederick County Board of Education will, later this summer, discuss putting cameras in some special education classrooms.
The board is set to examine the issue at its Aug. 30 meeting. Member David Bass said he lobbied for it to be put on an agenda, and received support from members Nancy Allen and Dean Rose.
Three board members must sign on before any topic can be added to an agenda.
The discussion will come more than a year and a half after the board expressed interest in the idea and voted to formally support a state bill that would have required cameras in all self-contained special education classrooms. That bill — which had already failed twice in Annapolis — later died again.
Self-contained special education classrooms are those designated specifically for students with special needs.
It's unclear whether board members will take any action on the matter Aug. 30.
Advocates for the cameras say they would protect students who cannot speak up about what happens at school and protect parents from false or misguided accusations of inappropriate behavior.
"Classroom surveillance is, in my mind, the way to give a piece of evidence to a story that a child can't tell," said Lori Scott, president of The Arc Maryland and a longtime advocate for the legislation.
In 2015, Texas became the first state to implement comprehensive legislation governing the use of cameras in special education settings. Georgia and West Virginia followed suit in 2016 and 2019, respectively.
The specifics of the enacted laws vary widely. Some only require administrators to review the footage if there is an accusation of abuse.
Dustin Bane, a Frederick County parent whose son is nonverbal and who has been advocating for cameras in special education classrooms, stressed that the footage wouldn't be used to evaluate teachers' methods or day-to-day job performance.
"The majority of teachers and [special education instructional assistants] I know are wonderful people," Bane said in an interview. "It’s not about suggesting that there are bad people there. But it only takes one to traumatize a child."
Bane has spoken openly about a day in 2019 when his son came home from school with a large bruise on his back. Since his son can't speak, Bane doesn't know what caused the injury.
Parents and Frederick County Public Schools employees on the school board's Special Education Citizens' Advisory Committee have long been supportive of the camera idea, said Bane, the committee's treasurer.
The idea first gained prominence in FCPS after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the school district, which was found to have been systematically misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
School Board President Sue Johnson said the district had conducted a preliminary survey, seeking to find out whether teachers would be interested in volunteering to have cameras installed in their classrooms as part of a pilot program.
As of mid-June, Johnson said, more than 30 teachers had expressed interest in learning more, but none had volunteered.
Both Johnson and Bass said they hoped to see a pilot program enacted in FCPS, though the timeline remains unclear.
"I was really excited to get it on the agenda," Bass said of the Aug. 30 meeting. "We’ll see whether we end up voting for it or whether this is simply an informational update."
And you will now see even less quality special education staff.... there are not enough now.
Is eduation like education?
😂
Yes, but without the “c”, as in shool. You go to shool to get an eduation.
