Ashley Benitez-Smith's classroom at Brunswick High School was at capacity long after the dismissal bell one recent afternoon, filled with groups of students huddled together and examining detailed sketches.
Before too long, the students will use the designs laid out on those sketches to build robots.
Benitez-Smith heads Brunswick's robotics club, which — along with programs at four other schools across Frederick County — recently received grant funding from the Maryland State Department of Education.
MSDE gave Frederick County Public Schools $38,000 to support robotics programming at Butterfly Ridge Elementary and Brunswick, Frederick, Urbana and Gov. Thomas Johnson high schools. The money will allow the high school clubs to purchase materials they need to build the robots and to register for competitions with other clubs across the region.
Butterfly Ridge will receive $6,000 through the grant, which will go toward robotics kits for students from kindergarten through fourth grade.
"The materials will be used during the school day by classroom teachers to engage students in the engineering design process," FCPS wrote in its announcement of the grant. "Students will identify a problem that needs to be solved, evaluate potential solutions, select a solution and design a simple machine to test the solution."
Each high school will receive $8,000 of the grant funding.
Without that support, Benitez-Smith said, her club would spend the season "doing nothing, probably, but fundraising." Ordering robot parts can get expensive, she said.
Her students are working to design and program a robot that can complete a specific series of tasks, like navigating around obstacles and stacking objects on top of one another.
They'll eventually compete with clubs across the region — and maybe the world, depending on how far they go — who have designed their robots to do the same thing.
The students meet after every school day for two hours. Many of them also play on the school's soccer or football teams, Benitez-Smith said, so game days can be quiet in the practice room.
Brunswick freshman Danishka Cruz Rosario said she joined because it might help her on her eventual path to college and a career.
"And it's cool," she said, "because it's accessible to everyone."
The club attracts some students who are well-versed in programming and some who have never tried it before, Benitez-Smith said.
"A lot of these students you wouldn't think would be together are together," Benitez-Smith said. "They come from all walks of life."
And whether they want to pursue a career in STEM or not, Benitez-Smith said, the experience will benefit them.
"They'll still have a lot of good problem solving, computational, and people skills that ... follow them," she said.
