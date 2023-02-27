Washington Post finalists

Frederick County Public Schools on Monday announced that two of its employees were named finalists for The Washington Post’s Educator of the Year Awards program.

Walkersville Elementary School’s Mary Geasey is a finalist for Teacher of the Year. She is a special education instructor who has been with FCPS for 18 years, according to a news release on the district’s website.

