Frederick County Public Schools on Monday announced that two of its employees were named finalists for The Washington Post’s Educator of the Year Awards program.
Walkersville Elementary School’s Mary Geasey is a finalist for Teacher of the Year. She is a special education instructor who has been with FCPS for 18 years, according to a news release on the district’s website.
Geasey has also taught at Middletown Primary and Kemptown Elementary schools.
Justin McConnaughey, principal of Hillcrest Elementary School, is a finalist for Principal of the Year. He has been with FCPS for 20 years, serving first as a physical education teacher, then later as an assistant principal.
Prior to becoming Hillcrest’s principal, he served as principal at Brunswick Elementary School and assistant principal at Spring Ridge Elementary and Walkersville Elementary schools. In 2016, he was named a National Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year, according to FCPS.
The Washington Post will announce one regional winner for Principal of the Year and one regional winner for the Teacher of the Year in April. Awardees will receive a signature trophy and a $7,500 monetary award, and will be featured in the Post.
