BG Classical Charter School - JA
Buy Now

Frederick Classical Charter School is facing scrutiny from Frederick County Public Schools after parents expressed frustrations.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick Classical Charter School’s governance is again under scrutiny from Frederick County Public Schools after some parents expressed frustration with what they say is a lack of transparency from its leaders.

FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson sent a seven-page memo to FCCS’ Board of Trustees last month, saying she was concerned the body was “incapable of making the needed change” that the Frederick County Board of Education expected.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter:

@jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(1) comment

shiftless88

What IS it with this school?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription