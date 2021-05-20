Urbana High School recently placed sixth in the 2021 virtual Maryland Envirothon competition out of more than 50 teams from across the state.
Maryland Envirothon brings together teams of five students from across the state who work together to study Maryland’s natural resources over the course of the school year. All topics are hands-on and include practical skills and the trainings taught by experts in each field. Topics include aquatics, forestry, soils and wildlife.
Catoctin, Linganore, Middletown, Tuscarora and Walkersville high schools also competed. Each team competed in all four topic areas.
In addition to placing sixth overall, Urbana High also placed second in the wildlife category.
“This is a natural-resources, hands-on education program that Frederick County Public Schools has been involved with since 1991,” Barry Burch, FCPS Envirothon coordinator, said in a statement. “In a normal year, we take the local students to Cunningham Falls State Park where the resource professionals provide them with authentic assessments. This interaction with the students has often given our high schoolers a sense of direction after they graduate.”
Coaching the Urbana High team this year were Beth McCook and Suzanne Folk. The participating students were Ember Carrera, Orion Carrera, Sarina Huang, Chaeyeon (Sarah) Lee and Mary Winram.
