An Urbana High School senior was named an honorable mention winner in C-SPAN’s national 2021 StudentCam competition.
Danielle McNerney, who created a short documentary titled "Starvation Nation: Why America's Food Insecurity Crisis Must Be Solved," will receive $250 in prize money, according to a news release.
The competition, which is in its 17th year, invited middle and high school students from across the country to produce a short documentary that explored an issue that they want the new president and Congress to address in 2021.
More than 2,300 students participated.
McNerney's video, along with all the other wining videos, can be viewed at studentcam.org.
