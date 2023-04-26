Teacher of the Year
Windsor Knolls Middle School science teacher Nicole Rhoades, left, is handed flowers by her husband as she is recognized as the Frederick County Public Schools 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year during a surprise ceremony at the school on Wednesday.

Nicole Rhoades, who has taught science to seventh and eighth graders at Windsor Knolls Middle School in Ijamsville for more than a decade, was named Frederick County's 2023-24 teacher of the year on Wednesday.

In a surprise ceremony that featured giant checks, bundles of balloons, boisterous applause and music from the school's band, county officials and Rhoades' colleagues honored her commitment to her students and fellow teachers.

