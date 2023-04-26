Nicole Rhoades, who has taught science to seventh and eighth graders at Windsor Knolls Middle School in Ijamsville for more than a decade, was named Frederick County's 2023-24 teacher of the year on Wednesday.
In a surprise ceremony that featured giant checks, bundles of balloons, boisterous applause and music from the school's band, county officials and Rhoades' colleagues honored her commitment to her students and fellow teachers.
"She helps her colleagues," said Windsor Knolls Principal Brian Vasquenza. "She's a coach, mentor, advocate. ... So many of us are indebted to the service of Ms. Rhoades."
Rhoades received a bachelor's degree in biology from Salisbury University with a concentration in education. She taught for one year at a middle school in Baltimore County before taking a job in a research lab at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
There, Rhoades worked on a team studying otolaryngology — the ears, nose and throat. Despite knowing nothing about the field when she was hired, she audited biomedical engineering classes at the university to learn the terminology she needed and grasp the work of the team, which aimed to improve technology for cochlear implants.
After three years at Hopkins, Rhoades returned to teaching. This time, she took a job in Frederick County Public Schools.
In an interview Wednesday, Rhoades said she loves teaching middle schoolers.
In college, when she held student teaching positions in high school science classrooms, most students had already made up their minds about whether they were interested in the subject.
"It was really challenging to change that fixed mindset," Rhoades said. "But I found that at the middle school level, because they're in such a state of growth at that time, it wasn't too late to reach them. It wasn't too late to change their perception of themselves as students of science. Not everyone is going to be a scientist, but it's so important that kids feel like they can do science, and they can be successful on it."
During her 13 years at Windsor Knolls Middle School, Rhoades has organized the first schoolwide science fair, planned a career day for STEM professions and developed a full-day field-trip experience for students to split up into small groups and explore the Chesapeake Bay watershed on boat rides.
Rhoades is the sixth FCPS middle school teacher to be named FCPS teacher of the year, the district wrote in a news release Wednesday, and the first from Windsor Knolls.
Windsor Knolls students who had gathered for Wednesday's ceremony went berserk when representatives from local businesses Dynamic Automotive, FERKO Maryland Federal Credit Union and Educational Systems Federal Credit Union presented Rhoades with checks totaling $5,000.
Rhoades said she was considering using her yearlong platform to raise awareness about teacher retention and promote mental health and work-life balance among fellow educators.
"I do think it's really important that we acknowledge how hard this job can be," she said.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.