Nicole Rhoades, Frederick County Public Schools’ 2023-24 teacher of the year, is one of seven finalists for the Maryland Teacher of the Year award, the district announced Monday.
Rhoades has taught science to seventh and eighth graders at Windsor Knolls Middle School in Ijamsville for more than a decade. She was named FCPS’ teacher of the year in April.
“We are so proud of Ms. Rhoades and this impressive accomplishment,” FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said in a district news release. “This is a significant honor for a teacher who serves as a leader at her school, supports science teachers across the district and inspires so many students.”
Rhoades was the sixth FCPS middle school teacher to be named FCPS Teacher of the Year and the first from Windsor Knolls Middle.
The statewide winner will be announced at a gala in Baltimore next month.
Last year’s FCPS teacher of the year, Jonathan Kurtz, was also named a statewide finalist. Kurtz directs the Academy for the Fine Arts at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
