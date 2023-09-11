Teacher of the Year
Buy Now

Nicole Rhoades reacts in April to news that she had been named Frederick County Public Schools’ teacher of the year while passing by students and faculty during the event.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Nicole Rhoades, Frederick County Public Schools’ 2023-24 teacher of the year, is one of seven finalists for the Maryland Teacher of the Year award, the district announced Monday.

Rhoades has taught science to seventh and eighth graders at Windsor Knolls Middle School in Ijamsville for more than a decade. She was named FCPS’ teacher of the year in April.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription