When Frederick resident Shannon Simpson retired from the Navy after about 20 years of service, she was looking for a new way to give back to her community.
She found that outlet a few years ago at an event hosted by the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, a national group founded in Indiana and dedicated to community service.
Simpson was inspired enough to launch her own Frederick chapter in April 2022.
On Saturday, her chapter, Nu Omicron Sigma, hosted a youth symposium at West Frederick Middle School alongside scores of other chapters across the United States in an effort to support community children.
"We recognize that young people are going through things such as adults go through, but on a different scale," Simpson said.
She said Saturday's event was about "empowering them with some resources and information that's going to help them out in the community."
The day included lessons on health and wellness, mental health awareness and financial literacy, but started with a "Get Move" program, where kids danced alongside Towson University student Kyla Dotson.
Dotson stood at the front of a group of a more than a dozen kids and led a dance to a couple of Beyonce tracks, encouraging self-expression and movement.
Her session was followed by a lesson in stress management and mental health awareness by Genevieve Mbamalu, who helped kids brainstorm healthy outlets, like journaling and play, that they can turn to when school or life feels overwhelming.
"Mental health issues were stigmatized before the pandemic," Mbamalu said after the lesson. "Now that it's been normalized, it's important to talk about them with kids in the right way."
Simpson said that Saturday's symposium was one of many programs Nu Omicron Sigma will be hosting this year, with another coming in May that will offer swimming lessons at the Frederick YMCA.
"We're here to help support the community," Simpson said.
