Butterflies, ladybugs and bunnies were just some of the attractions to be enjoyed at Brook Hill United Methodist Church Children’s Ministry Wake Up It’s Easter Drive Through Event Saturday.
That is, volunteers were costumed up as such to bring smiles and joy to visitors of the Frederick church.
“We found a book called 'Wake Up It’s Easter,' and it’s all about coming out of the winter and into the spring as it relates to the resurrection,” said Shelly Evans, children’s ministry director. “It starts with a caterpillar. He starts as an egg, and then he’s a caterpillar and turns into a butterfly … Just like Jesus went into the tomb and was resurrected. So, it makes it a child-friendly way to get the message across.”
The drive-thru had different areas where visitors could learn about the story of Easter. At the end, families also received some goodies, including candy and a book, and Texas Roadhouse provided free meals for every child.
Evans said she hopes people take away some hope from the event and estimated early in the day about 200 families would come through.
“It’s been a tough year, and we had an event back in the fall. We had almost 350 people come through -- called Candyland -- and to let them know that we're here. We’ll be back in church officially this week for the first time in a year,” she said.
The event was an important way, Evans said, to create an avenue for children to learn the story of Easter.
And there are more events to come.
“As a part of that, we always have an egg hunt,” Evans said. “We weren’t able to do anything for Easter last year, so we wanted something and we had so much success with our fall walk-through event that we decided to create a spring drive-thru event.”
Jennifer Wilson and her family volunteered at the Saturday event. Wilson was dressed as a bunny.
“My kids have been going to preschool here, this would be our seventh year,” Wilson, a mother of five, said.
All of Wilson’s children were volunteering Saturday. The mother said she hoped they brought happiness to visitors.
“It’s been a tough year. For people to actually get out and see other people and other kids and have an activity to do -- and something that’s from the church and gives the message of Easter and what that actually means -- I just think it’s important for them,” she said.
Wilson said it’s also important that her children learn the value of volunteering.
Jessica West and her son Cayden, who’s almost 3, attended Saturday's festivities. West said they don’t go to Brook Hill but saw the event on Facebook.
“We wanted to get out, and it seemed like it was a safe thing to do,” West said.
As for what they enjoyed most, she said the people were really friendly.
“They just had a really warming spirit,” she said.
