Lauren Shillinger remembers the day she stood, crying and overwhelmed with fear, in front of the woman who would soon become her daughter’s preschool teacher.
She was terrified of what would happen if her daughter Brynleigh, now 8, who was born with a genetic disorder that causes epilepsy, had a seizure at school. At the time, Brynleigh was experiencing frequent seizures — sometimes 25 in a 24-hour period — and educators in Maryland weren’t required to complete any training on how to recognize or respond to them.
Last week, Shillinger and her family gathered around a computer at their home in Adamstown to watch state senators unanimously pass a bill named for Brynleigh mandating such training across the state.
This time, Shillenger was crying tears of joy.
“One of our friends said, ‘Your daughter’s name will be in history. And she’ll affect not just her own life and her own story but generations to come,’” Shillenger said Monday as Brynleigh played beside her. “And that’s literally why we did this.”
The moment was three years in the making: Brynleigh’s Act failed in both the 2020 and 2021 legislative sessions. Both times, Shillenger and her husband, Sean Shillinger, felt defeated.
They’d expected it to be a slam dunk, Shillenger recalls. The Epilepsy Foundation had already developed the required training course, which would be free and could be completed in about half an hour. The total implementation cost for the state was negligibly small. Lauren and Sean had worked tirelessly to gather testimony from families and organizations around the state, traveling back and forth from Annapolis to share personal stories.
“We felt like we’d poured our hearts out,” Shillenger said.
But twice, the bill died in committee. In 2020, it was derailed by the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic. I0n 2021, lawmakers took issue with the idea of adding another requirement to already overburdened teachers.
Plus, they seemed to doubt the bill was necessary, the Shillingers said. Legislators didn’t understand how common seizures were.
About 470,000 children in the U.S. have epilepsy, according to the Epilepsy Foundation, which has pushed similar legislation in states across the country. Seizures can also be caused by stress, heat stroke or a head injury. About 1 in 10 people will have a seizure at some point in their lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It took time for lawmakers to see seizure training in the same way they look at EpiPens or emergency insulin administration.
“We were trying to take their brains away from viewing this as disease-specific legislation, and [think of it] more as first aid,” Sean said.
Shillinger approached Del. Ken Kerr and Sen. Ron Young with the draft legislation back in 2019. At the time, three states had passed similar laws with the backing of the Epilepsy Foundation.
Since the family began their efforts, nine more states have added Seizure Safe Schools provisions to the books, including Virginia and New Jersey.
In addition to the brief training for all school staff, the law requires two people at each public school — typically a school nurse and a health tech or administrator — to take a longer, more involved course. Shillinger estimated it would take about two hours. The course will cover the ins and outs of administering seizure rescue medications, which are used in rare emergency cases.
“A seizure rescue med can save someone’s life,” Shillenger said.
“Save a life,” Brynleigh repeated enthusiastically as she swung on a patio swing a few feet away.
Brynleigh knows all about “her law.” She’s watched every vote alongside her parents. She lounged happily in the sunshine Monday afternoon, smiling proudly when they asked her how she felt.
Lauren and Sean are set to travel to Annapolis Tuesday to watch Gov. Larry Hogan, R, sign the bill in person. Brynleigh won’t be coming: She’s immunocompromised, and the State House masking policy is too relaxed for the family’s comfort. They’re traveling to Cincinnati soon for a hospital visit they’ve had planned for months, and if Brynleigh contracted COVID, her appointments would be canceled.
The Shillingers bought dinner Thursday from Chick-fil-A, Brynleigh’s favorite, to celebrate the bill’s passage. They’re going to save up for a trip to Disney World. In the meantime, Shillenger said they may visit Hershey Park.
But the family hopes to mark their success with a quieter form of celebration this fall. For the first time since she was in kindergarten, Brynleigh is set to attend school in person. Between the widespread use of vaccines and the passage of Brynleigh’s Act, her parents feel it’s now safe.
Over the past three years, the Shillingers have learned more than they’d ever known about the legislative system. And despite their exhaustion, they’ve come to appreciate it, they said.
“A lot of people think you have to have a lot of money or influence to make something happen,” Sean said. “But you don’t.”
