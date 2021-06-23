In response to the defacement of Whittier Elementary School last week, Frederick County NAACP President Willie J. Mahone is calling for a curriculum modification within the school system.
Mahone wants to see curriculum updates that include and recognize populations whose experiences haven’t been meaningfully included in history, he said.
“It is the lack of knowledge and appreciation of the victimized targeted group that engenders myopic bigotry,” Mahone said in a prepared statement.
On June 14, Whittier Elementary School was defaced with a racial slur and obscene imagery.
Mahone felt the administration at Whittier Elementary School handled the incident well, reacting in a proactive manner by not only removing the graffiti but denouncing it as well, he said.
But, Mahone said, proactive steps shouldn't stop there. Bigotry and racial hatred come from ignorance, he said, and a review of the educational curriculum needs to occur in order to embrace the culture, history, literature and more of all ethnicities. It should also address the “social pathology of racial hatred” as well as implicit and direct white supremacy, he said.
“This institution has an opportunity, and I will indeed say an obligation to step forward and to address this,” Mahone said.
In response to the NAACP, Frederick County Public Schools said the school system "recognizes the important role [it has] in working with [its] students and staff to understand and respect the diverse cultures and perspectives."
"The Board of Education and school system leaders have made a commitment to, and are in the process of, reviewing policies, curriculum and resources to ensure an inclusive and equitable approach," an FCPS statement reads. "The Board’s Racial Equity Committee is a valued partner in this work."
The Board of Education's Racial Equity Committee was scheduled to give a presentation to the full board Wednesday night. The presentation concluded too late for inclusion in the June 24 News-Post.
