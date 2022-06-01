Aisha Haque’s first experience at the Scripps National Spelling Bee might not have ended the way she liked, but she wasn’t phased on Wednesday.
The Centerville Elementary School fifth grader was one of just 234 students in the U.S. to make it to the contest, and the only student from Frederick County. She was eliminated in the preliminary competition on Tuesday after failing to correctly identify the definition of “sciatica.”
But she seemed in high spirits the next day.
“I studied, and I tried my best,” Haque said in a phone interview with the News-Post.
Of course, she said, she wasn’t happy when she heard the distinctive ding that signifies an incorrect answer.
“I did feel kind of disappointed by hearing the dreadful sound of the bell,” Haque said. “But I’m grateful for that, because now I learned my mistake. And if I participate next year, then I’m going to try harder.”
Haque didn’t hesitate when asked if she’s going to try to qualify for the Bee in 2023.
“Yeah,” she said. “I’m going to try again.”
The 11-year-old earned her ticket to this year’s competition by winning the Frederick County Spelling Bee in March. Her winning word was “gluttonous.”
She’s been interested in spelling “ever since February,” when Centerville Elementary held its spelling bee, she said.
“I tried my luck there,” she said, “and I won ... so I started practicing even harder.”
Haque spent a long time studying, she said, but she didn’t realize quite how much time she’d need to spend getting ready for the Scripps contest. Next year, she said, she’ll have a better idea of what it takes to prepare.
Still, she said, she and her family have been having a great time. They explored National Harbor, where the competition is taking place, and Haque has made friends with other spellers. She got an autograph from Zaila Avant-garde, last year’s winner.
Haque and her family are staying at the competition through Friday. She’s looking forward to cheering on other kids. She said it will be exciting to watch the final rounds live.
And despite the nerves and the disappointment, she’ll remember her time as a competitor fondly.
“It was just really cool,” she said. “I really enjoyed it.”
Ironically a misspelling in an article about the national spelling bee: she wasn't fazed (not phased)
