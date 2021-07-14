Just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, at the base of a dusty dirt road, about a dozen teenagers were hard at work. Sweating as the sun blazed overhead, they pulled saplings from small black plastic pots and packed them into the ground of their new home — a family farm in Woodsboro.
Nearby, in the shade of a makeshift tent, 13-year-old Liam Wilson-Olivo hurriedly punched holes in curling rolls of plastic that would be placed around the young trees, sheltering them from hungry herbivores and encouraging their early growth. John Smucker watched him, grinning.
“You probably work this fast doing the dishes at home, too,” he remarked, chuckling.
“I do empty the dishwasher every morning,” Wilson-Olivo commented, as he worked even more rapidly. “Just not this fast.”
The teens were on day three of their two-week long “Summer Serve” session — a program hosted this year by Frederick County’s YMCA and United Way that aims to foster leadership and teamwork skills in young people through service projects around the community. Though the six-week initiative was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, by the time this summer is over, about 90 kids ages 12 to 17 will have participated in the camp.
In 2019, campers collectively contributed 1,815 volunteer hours in Frederick County, according to a release from the program — a number that Summer Serve leaders estimate came to about $44,812 in labor that small nonprofits would not have been able to afford.
Over the next few days, participants in the program will be sewing cushion covers for wheelchairs, cleaning the donation center at the Frederick Community Action Agency’s food bank and working in the gardens that surround The Frederick News-Post, among other projects.
Smucker, who helped organize Wednesday’s service project, has deep ties with Summer Serve. Nearly a decade ago, he was a leader with the camp, before branching off to start his own nonprofit, Stream-Link Education, which organizes volunteers to plant trees along streams to improve the quality of their water and the health of their ecosystems. He spun around to show off the logo on the back of his sweat-soaked T-shirt.
“I started with these guys,” said Smucker, who is also a technology education teacher at Northwest Middle School in Taneytown. “So, it’s like full circle.”
Kofi Kwamena-Poh, a rising senior at Stevenson University in Owings Mills, also goes way back with Summer Serve. He first volunteered with the program during the summer before he entered high school, eventually becoming a counselor during the summer of 2018. Now, some three years and one pandemic later, he’s the camp lead.
His favorite thing about the camp is how it exposes kids who may not have ever worried about having a place to sleep at night or food for dinner to the needs others have in their community — and gives them the opportunity to address those needs. The most meaningful experience he had as a camper was helping out at the Frederick Rescue Mission
“You see face-to-face how many people you’re actually impacting,” he said. “We’re serving food to all the homeless people, we’re helping them with the clothing drive — you actually see how many people in Frederick need these things.”
For many of the participants, Summer Serve is a chance to work toward picking up the volunteer hours they need to graduate high school. Seated at a table under the tent, 15-year-old John Damoulakis joked that he hadn’t known he was going to be volunteering with the program until his mom woke him up at 6 a.m. on Monday to send him off to work.
Collecting volunteer hours is also what attracted Pola Kasprzak to Summer Serve when she signed up for the program during the summer of 2019. But Kasprzak, a rising senior at Urbana High School, said she’s found the work impactful.
“It just is really nice to give back to the community that you lived in for such a long time,” she said. “I guess it’s like a final send-off before I just graduate and leave.”
Though this is Nana Amma Intsiful’s first year as a counselor, she’s a long-time Summer Server — she’s been volunteering with the program since middle school. It’s taught her a lot about how much she likes helping people, she said. When she enters her first semester at Frederick Community College in the fall, she plans to keep participating in community service projects.
One of her favorite memories with the program was when she and the other volunteers helped out at a camp that teaches kids how to ride bikes. She still remembers their smiling faces as they biked around for the first time all by themselves. It made her so happy.
“[Volunteering] is just really good for the community,” she said. “You can make a difference and have an impact.”
