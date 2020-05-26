Lois Jarman has seen the positive change she can affect as a Frederick County Board of Education member and she wants to keep doing it.
The former FCPS teacher is running for re-election after being appointed to the Board by the County Executive in January 2019. She had also run once before that in 2016.
She decided to run originally because she saw the way education was changing with the introduction of standardized testing and a greater emphasis on the academic child.
She wants to bring a focus back on looking at the whole student and all their needs, academic or not, which is why social-emotional learning is one of her top priorities along with smaller class sizes.
“We have kids who are so fearful of education, they’re so stressed when they come into a school and it should be one of the most pleasant places,” Jarman said. “I always tell teachers if a student dreads walking into your classroom you’ve got to get beneath all of that dread before you can get to teach that brain because if they dread it they’re going to shut you out.”
The past year and a half on the board has required an extreme learning curve, Jarman said. She didn’t realize how much goes into one decision.
“I thought I was going to go in and make this change and this change, but being on the Board you realize you have to work within state guidelines and...federal guidelines,” Jarman said. “And then you have to do not what is best for some students in the county but what is best for all students in the county.”
It’s a tough job, but when done right, is a rewarding one she said.
When asked what she thinks the biggest issue facing the school system is, she gave a simple but all-encompassing answer — funding.
“There’s so many wonderful things we could do if we had the funding,” Jarman said.
If re-elected she hopes to continue developing relationships with both county and state-level leaders to secure more money for FCPS. She also believes that some outside the box thinking may be needed when funding falls short, such as partnerships with local organizations and community resources.
“The dollars we’re looking at are really astronomical and so how we can start to chip away at some of the goals without requiring those astronomical figures,” Jarman said. “I think that’s going to mean putting heads together and thinking ok what haven’t we thought of that we might be able to try.”
A more pressing, immediate need though is facing the impact of COVID-19. Jarman hope structures will be put in place to help students who experienced heightened disadvantages or trauma during the months of distance learning.
“We’re hearing from the parents who are teleworking and they’re at home and they’re trying to teach and yes I understand what a struggle that is but then I think about the kids who are homeless,” Jarman said. “Who don’t even have somebody there to say how are you doing. And then we have kids who are in abusive homes. Schools are a safe place and they can’t get there.”
As she enters budget discussions with her fellow Board members this week, Jarman said with the amount of funding they received, the priority is now how to get the most out of every dollar. Some initiatives, like reducing class size, will have to be put on the back burner.
“If we don’t cut it...it’s not like some genie is going to come by and say hey here’s all the money that you want,” Jarman said. “I know we have so many wonderful programs but we really have to look at the greater good.”
Her way to help herself and the Board get through tough decisions is making sure every once in a while, everybody has a laugh, she said.
Jarman hopes to continue being a jokester and an effector of policy and says people should vote for her for a simple reason.
“I am passionate about education and I love kids,” Jarman said. “They’re our future and we need to do everything in our power to help them.”
(3) comments
Got my coffee and popcorn ready, cause this is gonna be good today.
Sorry....I cannot vote for Ms Jarman after the lecture on texting and driving and then causing an accident by doing just that. Maybe I'm crazy but I still expect school officials to be role models.
[thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.