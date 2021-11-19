Karren Sowell stood at the podium Monday, looking out at a boardroom packed with Frederick County Public Schools staff, officials and community members.
She opened her journal.
“First day of school,” she read aloud from an Aug. 18 entry. “So excited to see a full bus of students.”
Sowell has been with the district’s transportation department since 2015. She started as a substitute bus driver, then moved on to a benefited driving position. Earlier this year, she switched to a surveying job, planning and maintaining bus routes and keeping data on stops.
Two weeks after that initial journal entry, Sowell wrote:
“Just finished another 60-plus hour work week. Not sure how I will get everything done. Feeling defeated.”
And a while after that:
“Today, I laid in bed, thinking, ‘I don’t want to go to work.’ I love my job, but I don’t know how much more I can do.”
Like systems across the country, FCPS is dealing with a staggering shortage of bus drivers. The district’s chief operating officer, Paul Lebo, said he’s down 40 people, leaving staff who already work full-time jobs in the system — like Sowell — to pick up the slack by rising early to drive a morning bus and staying late to drive an evening one.
And in many cases, even those measures are falling short. Nearly every day, parents across the county are being told their children’s bus has been canceled altogether. Often, that notification comes with less than an hour left in the school day, forcing families to scramble to arrange other transportation.
For Sowell, the shortage has meant her days are filled with phone calls from frustrated school administrators, distraught drivers and “irate” parents. Her family eats hot dogs or sandwiches for dinner, she told the Board of Education at Monday’s emergency meeting, and they’re starting to expect she’ll be too tired to show up for events like her nephew’s upcoming band concert.
Currently, out of about 360 routes across the county, FCPS has 25 with no driver assigned to them, Lebo said. They’re also short 15 “utility drivers,” who — akin to a resident substitute teacher — are full-time workers on hand to fill in wherever they’re needed.
Thirteen employees are out on long-term leave, Lebo added, seven to 10 more call out sick on an average day, and five to seven are typically out on pre-approved leave. So mechanics, office managers, dispatchers — even Lebo himself — take to the roads, driving a bus in an attempt to make ends meet.
The department is stretched too thin, Lebo said.
“Because all of the spare drivers are covering routes that are empty, there isn’t anybody to assist when somebody’s sick or somebody has to be out on leave,” Lebo said. “And that’s the daily patchwork.”
Kids can be picked up by a different driver every day, Sowell said at Monday’s meeting. That can exacerbate behavioral problems — different drivers have different rules, and they struggle to discipline students whose names they don’t even know.
Plus, kids this year are often late to school and even later getting home as drivers add routes to their schedule. Teachers are having to stay past their contracted work day to supervise students whose buses are late, said Frederick County Teachers’ Association President Missy Dirks. She’s advocating teachers get paid for that extra time.
Cassie Fitzpatrick, the mother of two elementary schoolers in the county, said she’d been given 45 minutes’ notice last week that her kids’ afternoon bus was canceled.
“I’m very fortunate in that I have a job that’s somewhat flexible,” she said. “But there’s no consistency whatsoever.”
Sometimes, Fitzpatrick said, her kids are sat four-to-a-seat as drivers double up on routes. The daily scramble also forces some drivers to complete certain routes backward, meaning kids must cross busy roads to get home.
“It’s a constant losing battle,” Fitzpatrick said. “People are trying to be patient and be accommodating — and I understand that — but there’s a huge disconnect.”
FCPS laid off hundreds of bus drivers and food and nutrition workers in August 2020, saying there wasn’t work for them during the year of virtual instruction. When that happened, longtime board member Brad Young told the News-Post the laid-off workers would be able to get rehired quickly when operations returned to normal.
But despite a recent pay bump from $18.33 per hour to $20.60 and an “all-hands-on-deck” advertising campaign, the district’s transportation department just isn’t getting the applicants it needs, Lebo said. The factors driving the problem are hard to pin down, he added.
Prospective bus drivers have to complete rigorous training and testing to secure the job. Most don’t have a commercial drivers’ license, and with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Association still operating on a limited schedule, obtaining one can take weeks.
Applicants also have to pay the fee for their own fingerprinting, which totals about $48.
During Monday’s emergency session, where board members heard from overworked teachers, instructional assistants and food service workers, as well as drivers, several speakers pitched possible outside-the-box solutions to the busing struggle.
One idea was mobilizing the National Guard. Massachusetts activated 250 members this fall in response to the driver shortage, and New York and Ohio considered taking the same step.
Community members also floated asking for help from first responders or law enforcement officials who have CDLs, organizing a central platform for parents to coordinate carpool groups, providing stipends to parents as an incentive to drive their children to school or use ridesharing apps and using passenger vans from churches or other local organizations.
At the Board of Education’s next meeting on Monday, Lebo said he’d be prepared to present logistical information on some of those proposals.
But in the meantime, the shortage will continue to wear on exhausted staff and frustrated parents.
“Our drivers are overwhelmed,” Sowell said. “And if we don’t start taking care of them, they’re going to have to move on to start taking care of themselves and their families.”
