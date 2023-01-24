Annapolis Gavel - File
The historic gavel sits on the Speaker of the House’s podium in Annapolis on opening day.

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — School staff would receive protection from lawsuits stemming from disciplining students under a proposed bill from Del. Robin Grammer, R-Baltimore, that is set to be heard in the General Assembly on Wednesday.

“We have significant problems with public education,” Grammer told Capital News Service on Thursday. “The discipline issues are real, very real, despite the politicking around it.” Teachers are afraid to intervene in bullying and other disciplinary problems for fear of lawsuits, and, he said, that’s meant fewer teachers or teachers leaving the profession early.

