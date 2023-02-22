Cardin on Senate floor

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, spoke on the Senate floor last week to commemorate Black History Month and to discuss his proposed legislation creating a 12-person council that would advise the National Endowment for the Humanities on promoting Black history and culture.

 YouTube screenshot by Yesenia Montenegro/Capital News Service

WASHINGTON — Two U.S. lawmakers from Maryland have proposed legislation aimed at providing more federal support to promote and preserve Black history, culture and education.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume and Sen. Ben Cardin, both Democrats, introduced their measures on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month.

