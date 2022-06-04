When high school graduation rolls around, many students find themselves feeling nostalgic as they prepare to leave a building they’ve spent four long years in.
But for many Maryland School for the Deaf students, like Ciara Luttrell, graduation means leaving a place where they spent every stage of their childhood — from infancy through adolescence and up to the brink of adulthood.
Luttrell entered MSD when she was only 6 months old. On Friday morning, the now 18-year-old smiled nervously when asked how it felt to be saying goodbye.
“This has been my only school. It’s been home,” Luttrell said in American Sign Language as someone interpreted. “All of my memories were formed here.”
MSD’s Class of 2022 had 19 students. Some, like Luttrell, spent their whole lives at the school, while others had only been there a few years.
Regardless, at their ceremony Friday, the seniors reflected on their time at MSD and looked forward to the next chapter of their lives.
The students graduated at Benson Gym in Frederick, marking the first traditional event after two years of modified ceremonies. After each one received their diploma, they addressed the crowd before them, then turned their tassel, celebrated and walked off the stage triumphantly.
“It’s a very special day for us,” said senior Ethan Sheppeck. “We missed two years because of COVID … but we made it. It’s a very unique time in our lives.”
Sheppeck, who played football, basketball and baseball, and ran track at MSD, will attend Gallaudet University in the fall, he said. He’ll play football and basketball there.
Luttrell, who was honored as MSD’s “top scholar,” is also attending Gallaudet, where she’ll study public health.
The seniors chose Renca Dunn as their commencement speaker, someone they described as “a celebrity in the Deaf community.”
Dunn, a communication doctoral student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is active on social media and sometimes reports for the Deaf news outlet The Daily Moth, flew across the country to address the class. She said she was humbled.
Part of Dunn’s speech focused on the hyphen between the birth and death dates that appear on a person’s gravestone.
“Right now, they’re in that hyphen,” Dunn said of the graduates. “Our lives take place in the hyphen. ... We want that to be a thick and bold hyphen.”
Some MSD students live in on-campus dorms during the week, while others commute to and from school every day. Several graduates said they’d miss the dorm life and appreciated the closeness it fostered between classmates.
Jennifer Yost Ortiz, the school’s interim chief educational programs officer, said communities like MSD — which has another campus in Columbia — are vital for Deaf children. Families who are able often move or accept hourslong commutes to get their children enrolled.
More than 90 percent of Deaf kids are born to hearing parents, according to the National Institutes of Health. That can mean they miss out on a lot of “incidental learning,” Yost Ortiz said, including the kind of language acquisition that occurs as a hearing child sits in the back seat of their parents’ car and listens to conversations or absorbs the sounds around them at a busy restaurant.
Watching the class of 2022 thrive at MSD drove home how beneficial it is for all children to be surrounded by communication they can understand and participate in, Yost Ortiz said.
“It’s a reminder of the importance of full access to language,” she said. “They’re successful students. They’re fully able. They could be lawyers, they could be doctors, they could be teachers.”
And though it was hard to see the seniors leave, Yost Ortiz said the school community would still be there for them.
“Remember, you’re not alone on your journey,” Yost Ortiz said as the ceremony began. “Please know you’re welcome back home here to MSD any time.”
