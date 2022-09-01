The Maryland School for the Deaf Board of Trustees has relaunched the search for the school's next superintendent after a hiatus of more than a year.
The search was originally initiated in September 2020, after former Superintendent James Tucker, who had held the job since 1992, announced his early retirement.
Tucker's departure came in the wake of pressure from parents and alumni, who had accused him of fostering a racist and elitist environment at the school and called for his ouster.
In May 2021 — after a months-long search that included candidate interviews, focus groups and community surveys — MSD announced it was suspending the search because all three finalists had withdrawn.
MSD provides free, public education to Deaf and hard of hearing children from birth until age 21. The school operates on two campuses — one in Columbia and one in Frederick.
The high school campus is in Frederick. Most students who begin their education at Columbia’s campus eventually transfer to Frederick.
In a statement on Aug. 5 announcing the reactivation of the superintendent search, the Board of Trustees wrote that the school had "made some critical strides that better position the school to bring on a new leader."
"These include elevating the compensation level for the superintendent position, the implementation of new diversity, equity, and inclusion programming, and successful navigation through the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement read.
The new search will follow an "expedited timeline," the statement said. The board aims to have the search "completed by the end of 2022 or early 2023."
The board is contracting with the same executive search firm it used in the last effort, Innivee Strategies.
Board members on Wednesday stopped accepting nominations for the superintendent search committee, which will assist in vetting candidates. The board is seeking 13 committee members, including teachers, staff members and parents from both the Frederick and Columbia campuses.
MSD spokesperson Amy Mowl wrote in a text message Thursday that the school would not disclose how many nominations it received for the search committee.
The members will be announced within the next two weeks, Mowl wrote.
Board of Trustees members Akilah English and Krista Leitch Walker are the committee's co-chairs. They were also the leaders of the previous search committee.
