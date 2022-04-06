A meeting to discuss potential updates to Frederick County Public Schools’ health curriculum devolved into chaos Tuesday evening, with scores of parents and community members shouting over officials until it adjourned without progress made on any agenda items.
The school board’s Family Life Advisory Committee (FLAC) — which is run by volunteers and includes health care providers, parents and school staff — was supposed to go through state guidelines on health education, which include new language on sexual orientation and gender identity.
But more than 100 people crowded into the boardroom to protest the changes, often yelling profanities, invoking the Bible and appealing to widespread political divisions. Committee members tried to regain control but ultimately adjourned after 90 minutes of tense back-and-forth, with nearly all the scheduled agenda items left unaddressed.
“Tonight was not productive,” said David Bass, the school board’s FLAC liaison.
The Maryland State Board of Education issued new guidelines for elementary and secondary health education in 2019, writing into law that “Maryland family life and human sexuality instruction shall represent all students regardless of ability, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.”
Then, a group of experts from across the state wrote a new health education “framework” — a 51-page document that lays out the broad concepts students should address at each grade level. It says students need to learn about different types of families, including those with same-gender parents.
It also says they must “recognize a range of ways people identify and express their gender” and that “it is important to treat people of all gender identities with dignity and respect.”
The Frederick County Board of Education voted unanimously and without discussion to approve that framework at its March 23 meeting. But FCPS staff will spend the next six to eight months working out how those topics will appear in its classrooms in an age-appropriate way, said Jamie Hitchner, the district’s elementary health curriculum specialist.
“We’re not going to use the phrase ‘gender identity’ with a 5-year-old,” Hitchner said.
About a dozen people spoke forcefully against discussing gender or sexual identity with elementary schoolers during the first 30 minutes of Tuesday’s meeting, which were reserved for public comment. When committee members attempted to move on, attendees became belligerent.
(Committee chair Pilar Olivo is married to Geordie Wilson, publisher of The Frederick News-Post.)
For about 20 minutes, the crowd shouted angrily over one another and the committee, demanding more time be allocated for public comment. Cindy Rose, a candidate running for school board on the conservative Education Not Indoctrination slate, encouraged attendees to “flip the tables.”
One man accused the district of “leading children away from God,” while a woman told committee members they would “rue the day that you face your Lord and master.”
Eventually, Kevin Cuppett, FCPS’ executive director of curriculum and instruction, took the microphone and walked across the room to stand before the crowd, attempting to regain control and calm the crowd. He tried to explain how the framework was approved, what would happen next and how parents could make themselves heard.
Like Hitchner, Cuppett told attendees that conversations about gender and sexuality with young children would focus on broad themes of acceptance and stereotypes.
“We want young boys and girls to know that they can go on to have any job that they want. That certain jobs aren’t girl jobs and certain jobs aren’t boy jobs,” Cuppett said. “We want to talk about the importance of appearance — that girls can have short haircuts and boys can have long haircuts.”
Cuppett was continuously interrupted and hit with jeers and personal insults. Eventually, he walked away.
“I’m trying to address what’s happening here,” he said after he returned. “I’m not going to be subjected to some of the comments that I just heard. We all have our limits.”
There will be “plenty of opportunity” for families and community members to weigh in on the curriculum, lesson plans and instructional materials as FCPS develops them, Cuppett said. He encouraged attendees to advocate before the State Board of Education if they took issue with its framework.
Anger about the curriculum started spreading on social media Monday when several candidates for school board — all of whom are self-described conservatives hoping to take over four of the seven seats — began sharing it. They accused the board of voting to “attack parental rights” by approving the state framework.
Much of the ire was directed at a piece of the state’s guidance that said parents could not opt out of the curriculum until their child reached fourth grade. Cuppett, though, said local school boards have the power to change that threshold.
Meeting attendees were not mollified. Many said the curriculum infringed on their religious freedoms. Others argued the school board hadn’t provided enough notice or time for public feedback before they voted to approve the state framework.
Kris Fair, director of the LGBTQ advocacy nonprofit The Frederick Center, attended the meeting with a group of about 10 people who had hoped to speak in favor of the curriculum changes. They left when the shouting began in earnest.
“I have sat in hundreds of Frederick County meetings,” said Fair, who is running for state delegate. “I have never, in my 20 years of activism, ever seen the level of mob mentality and insane, rabid, angry, violent reactions that we saw tonight.”
Bass said he was disappointed. The community’s anger was misdirected at FLAC members, he said, who are volunteers rather than elected officials and serve only in an advisory role.
In the past, Bass said, he has been “proud” of how residents of varying political affiliations have engaged with one another at board meetings.
“Tonight was different,” he said.
