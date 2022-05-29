Dressed in a red, white and blue tutu, 5-year-old Paige Kauffman sat in a tiny folding chair along Woodsboro’s Main Street Sunday afternoon, a few feet away from her grandparents.
Her chubby cheeks were flushed pink from the sunny, 80 degree weather, but they were also dimpled from the big smile spreading across her face.
For the first time since she was 3 years old, Kauffman was waiting for the Woodsboro Memorial Day Parade to begin.
She didn’t have to think very hard when asked what she was the most excited about.
“Candy!” she exclaimed.
Sweets were hardly in short supply at Sunday’s parade. Veterans seated in the back of trucks — and, in one case, inside of an old train engine on wheels — tossed fistfuls of lollipops and packets of fruit snacks to families lining Main Street.
So did members of the town’s historical society — who were seated in a wooden wagon dragged by two large black horses — local boy scouts, members of the Woodsboro Pride T-Ball Team and hordes of supporters for candidates running for local, state and national office.
In total, this year’s parade had about 250 participants, said Michael Strausbough, who has been the event’s chairman for 25 years. He decided to cancel it last year and the year before that because of the pandemic.
The town’s Memorial Day parade has been happening for about 150 years, Strausbough said. Woodsboro American Legion Post 282 has been in charge of organizing it for half a century.
Mary and Bill Scheele got to the parade a little late with Kauffman, their granddaughter. It had been feeding time for the animals on the farm where they live near Walkersville with Kauffman and her father.
By the time they got into position, Main Street was already packed with families. It was the most crowded Mary had seen the town’s streets in a long time.
She grew up attending the parade with her family. Back then, it ended at Woodsboro’s Mount Hope Cemetery. She used to place peonies on the graves of their grandparents after it was over.
Now, the parade starts at Mount Hope Cemetery. It’s great having it back after the two-year break, Mary said.
She smiled at her granddaughter when the sound of a siren rang out.
“That’s the sign it’s starting,” she said.
Cpl. James Derry waved from a folding chair set up on a platform pulled behind a pick-up truck. Born in Buckeystown in 1920, the 102-year-old Jefferson resident served with the 42nd Rainbow Division of the 242nd Infantry Regiment Anti-Tank Company during World War II.
While serving in Central Europe, Derry transferred multiple anti-tank mines between the German town of Hatten and the French town of Rittershoffn under heavy artillery and mortar fire. He was awarded a Bronze Star for his actions, according to a summary of his military service written by Derry’s son, Dennis Derry.
“[Memorial Day] is something that everybody should observe,” the elder Derry said before the parade began. “They really don’t understand how close we came to losing the war to Germany.”
Derry moved to Woodsboro when he was 21, a year before being drafted, and lived there for 62 years. Sunday was his first time participating in the town’s parade, his son said.
“I’m probably more excited than he is,” Dennis Derry said.
“Or,” he added with a smile, “at least I’m showing it more.”
Married couple Brenda Underwood and Tom Janiszewski have been living in Woodsboro for about 10 years. Underwood is originally from 500 miles south of the town in Tennessee and Janiszewski from 500 miles north in Ohio.
On Sunday, Janiszewski was wearing an Army baseball cap. He enlisted with his buddies when he was 18 and served with Special Operations in Vietnam.
He won’t go to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., Underwood said. Seeing the names of his friends who died during the war would be too painful. He doesn’t want to go to any high school reunions for the same reason.
Janiszewski had a fast response when asked what Memorial Day means to him.
“I’m home.”
(2) comments
Good for Woodsboro! We should never forget those who gave their lives for us and our freedoms.
Woodsboro is a beautiful little town, the epitome of all American, small town U.S.A. I used to go to the dances at the fire hall during the summer of '73, and started hanging out at the Hut shortly after. I started working for an old friend of mine in Libertytown in '78 and we had many lunches at Ducky and Elsie's. Then, when I was looking to buy another house 10 years ago, that was where I wanted to get one but, unfortunately, there weren't any available at the time. Many "Reelect Sheriff Jenkins" signs are scattered throughout the town today, and I love the "This store is not politically correct" sign in the window of one of the local businesses. It's a beautiful, little town.
