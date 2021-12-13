Amidst the noise and bustle of an elementary school cafeteria, a group of students at Middletown Elementary School help teach their classmates a lesson about environmental sustainability.
Last week, the school officially started its Lunches Out of Landfills program, designed to cut down on the amount of trash and waste that comes out of the school’s lunch periods.
As the students finish their meals, they take their trays up to a line of trash cans and containers in the middle of the room.
Unfinished food goes into one container for composting, while milk, juice, and other liquids go in another. Milk containers and other biodegradable products go into a third container, and wrappers and other items go into a trash can.
At each station, a student volunteer helps the others figure out which items goes into which bins.
Before the program, the school would fill six to eight trash cans a day that went into the school dumpsters, said Cari Wolf, a fifth-grade teacher at Middletown who’s helping oversee the program. After a week of the program being in place, they fill about one a day, she said.
The Lunches Out of Landfills program came to the school, one of only a few in the county to use it, through Quinn Wagner, one of Wolf’s students.
“This is all brought here by a fifth-grader,” Wolf said.
Wagner said her father has been composting for a long time, and he got her interested in it.
It’s been fun to watch the program develop, she said.
It’s important to try and keep trash out of landfills, because the quicker landfills fill up, the more there will need to be, she said.
Wolf said she’s been so impressed with Wagner, as well as with the number of kids who have volunteered to give up parts of their lunch or recess time to help with the program.
Lots of the kids are already familiar with the idea of composting, she said.
She plans to start training fourth-graders in the spring so they can be the lunch helpers next year.
Middletown Elementary Principal Jan Hollenbeck said she’s already been approached by several fourth-graders about being able to participate in the program, and even one third-grader.
Hollenbeck said it’s exciting to be able to take a student’s idea and make it actually happen, which is sometimes easier said than done.
You never know what will spark an interest in an elementary student that will grow and evolve as they do, she said.
“I love that ownership of kids having a choice of what they’d like to contribute to our school,” she said.
