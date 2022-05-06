Anna Bowman hasn’t gone to recess in about a month. Instead, the Middletown Elementary School fourth grader has stayed inside, diligently studying Frederick County history.
That paid off on Thursday night, when Bowman was crowned the winner of The Frederick News-Post’s 25th annual history bee.
Smiling proudly, Bowman said her study sessions were well worth it.
“Anna, you’re the queen bee!” friends giggled as Bowman held her trophy. The girls clustered around her, making flapping motions with their arms. “And we’re all your little servants!”
About 70 students from nine elementary schools competed in Thursday’s competition, which took place in Knott Arena at Mount Saint Mary’s University. Andy Schotz, the News-Post’s editor, was the MC for the evening.
All students competed in the first round of competition, and 30 advanced to the second round. From there, 12 finalists competed for the title.
The third, fourth and fifth graders answered questions on local history. For the first time since 2019, they did so in a room full of their family and friends rather than in front of a computer screen.
Bowman answered her winning question instantly: 1745, she said confidently, is the year Frederick Town was founded.
Like Bowman, Anna Russell of New Market Elementary School has been spending her lunchtime studying for the bee. Her third-grade teacher, Kim Imboden, and Allison Goldstein, a Linganore High School student who is interning with Anna’s class, helped quiz her every day.
“We played a lot of Jeopardy,” Goldstein said with a laugh. “And a little bit of hangman.”
As the final round drew to a close, judges asked Anna who wrote the famous poem “Barbara Fritchie.”
She froze. The arena was silent. When Anna finally spoke, she phrased her answer as a question, clearly unsure: John Greenleaf Whittier?
She was right. The judges waved their yellow flag, and Goldstein and Imboden exchanged excited, if surprised, glances as they cheered their student on.
Anna went on to place second.
Throughout the evening, the seats of Knott Arena were filled with beaming parents, grandparents and teachers. On their way to the parking lot, many discussed plans for a celebratory dinner.
The Bowmans were headed to Dairy Queen.
“It’s the cheaper version of Disney Land,” joked Anna’s dad, Mark.
The finalists were:
Winner: Anna Bowman, Middletown
2nd place: Anna Russell, New Market
3rd place: Leah Muniz Barrios, Urbana
Other finalists:
- Brennen Kelleher, Carroll Manor
- William Knoeple, Carroll Manor
- Braden Rice, Carroll Manor
- Mustafa Ahmad, Urbana
- Levi Underwood, Urbana
- Levi Butts, Kemptown
- Evan Laird, Thurmont Elementary
- Anna Page, Thurmont Elementary
- Shannon Fallon, Wolfsville
The first, second and third place winners received awards from the Mount’s president, Timothy Trainor, and all finalists received medals. Plus, all participating schools will receive a plaque, and all student participants got a certificate and a t-shirt.
