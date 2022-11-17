Middletown residents expressed frustration Thursday night with a Frederick County Public Schools proposal to combine its elementary and middle schools into one building.
The plan is one of three options that a team of FCPS employees, engineers and architects came up with after a lengthy feasibility study to determine how best to modernize Middletown’s schools and add capacity to each one.
Middletown elementary, middle and high schools are currently on a shared 71-acre campus. All three buildings need updates.
Middletown Elementary School houses students in third through fifth grade. Younger students attend Middletown Primary School, a little less than a mile from the main Middletown campus.
At a community meeting Thursday, FCPS employees explained the logic behind demolishing the three buildings and replacing them with two. Out of the options they considered, they said, it was the most cost-effective, had the quickest construction timeline and would result in the most efficient use of campus space.
But most of the few dozen people who came to the meeting — including town officials — said they didn’t like the plan. And more than that, they said, the district hadn’t done enough to communicate with residents about it.
“Middletown is going to be a guinea pig. We don’t want to be a guinea pig,” said the town’s burgess, John Miller.
The Frederick County Board of Education considered the feasibility study’s findings at an afternoon work session last week.
Officials heard two alternatives to the two-building proposal: The district could renovate and add onto the three existing school buildings without any demolition, or demolish all three buildings and build three new ones.
Once the board votes to approve one of the three overarching options — which it is set to do on Monday — architects will design the specific layout of the campus and each building.
Board members had been about to vote on approval for the two-building plan at last week’s work session, which was held at 3 p.m. on a Wednesday. They decided to delay only after Janice Spiegel — the education liaison for Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner — got up from her seat and urged them to seek community input first.
“I just encourage the board to think about this a little bit,” Spiegel said.
After her comments, board members decided to schedule a meeting in Middletown for residents to weigh in. None of the board members attended Thursday.
“I find that baffling and a little disrespectful,” Miller said.
“I think this is absolutely outrageous, the way this has been handled,” one attendee said, to applause from the crowd.
FCPS Chief Operating Officer Paul Lebo, who attended the meeting, said Thursday that all feasibility studies for school construction projects follow an identical process set forth by the state. Their goal is to determine, objectively, what the best options are.
If the board were to approve any option other than the two-building idea on Monday, FCPS would have to change its funding requests and alter years of capital budget planning, Lebo said.
“It would complicate things,” he said.
The zero-demolition plan could take up to 20 years and would require students to attend classes in portables during extensive renovations. And the final layout of the buildings would likely still be less than ideal, FCPS says.
Building three new schools, meanwhile, would be more expensive and take longer than building two, and wouldn’t allow as much flexibility for future expansions, according to the district.
But residents at Thursday’s meeting expressed concern about how the two-building plan would affect fire safety and traffic. Plus, combining the buildings would result in about 15,000 less total square feet of space between the elementary and middle schools than what currently exists.
FCPS employees said the slightly smaller space would be far more efficient in layout and design. They noted that the middle school is currently operating under capacity, and is expected to remain that way for the next decade.
Though specific design wouldn’t start until next year, Lebo and other FCPS employees emphasized that the elementary and middle schools would remain separate schools under the two-building proposal. They would feel separate, too, officials said, with separate entrances, front offices and classroom wings.
Mark Carney, chair of Middletown’s planning commission, still didn’t like the idea. He said he wished the school district communicated with his team more throughout the feasibility study.
He said he planned to attend Monday’s Board of Education meeting to speak out against the two-building plan, and hoped other residents would, too.
“That’s the biggest opportunity we have,” he said.
When architects tell me to demolish and build new as the best option, I hold onto my wallet and get another opinion. Sounds like there should be more options
